Nevada jumped out to a 20-4 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 70-44 win to spoil senior night at McDonald County High School on Feb. 14.

Nevada's Dalton Gayman opened the scoring with a short jumper before Cale Adamson hit a three-pointer to give the Mustangs their only lead of the night.

After Adamson's trey, Nevada closed out the first quarter with an 18-1 run for a 20-4 lead. McDonald County cut the lead to eight points twice in the second quarter, but Nevada scored the final eight points of the second quarter to take a 38-22 lead at halftime.

Nevada opened the third quarter with a 9-2 run for a 47-24 lead, but McDonald County closed out the quarter with a 9-3 advantage to cut the lead to 50-33 entering the fourth quarter.

Nevada opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run to seal the 70-44 win.

Prior to the game, seven McDonald County seniors were recognized for their contributions to the program.

The seven seniors were Cade Smith, Nevin Price, Koby McAlister, Dylan Allison, Colliar Gottfried, John Howard and Adamson.

"Our seniors are a dedicated group," said coach Brandon Joines. "They didn't have to stick with us all year. Senior year is a tough one, especially in a changeover and transition season like this one. They have a new coach and a new kind of atmosphere they have to get used to and they have to learn it quickly. They show up to practice every day and put in the work and time and some of them may not touch the floor on some nights. They know that and I cannot give enough praise for their attitudes and leadership. I give 100 percent respect to them and they all know they have that from me. I have nothing but respect for them and appreciate all their efforts and what they have given the program."

Cole Martin led McDonald County with nine points, all on three-pointers in the second quarter. Smith and Teddy Reedybacon added eight points each, followed by Allison with six points, Adamson five, Pierce Harmon and McAlister three each and Jackson Clarkson two.

McDonald County falls to 5-16 overall and finishes play in the Big 8 Conference West Division with a 3-3 mark. The Mustangs hosted Reeds Spring on Feb. 18 in a Big 8 Conference crossover game before traveling to Mount Vernon on Feb. 21.

Junior Varsity

The McDonald County junior varsity claimed a 46-42 decision after taking a 21-13 lead at intermission.

Cross Dowd scored 19 points, 14 in the third quarter, to lead McDonald County. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Colton Ruddick and Bo Leach with eight points each, Garrett Gricks with seven and Sterling Woods and Eli McClain two each.

Freshman

McDonald County added a 49-38 win in the freshman game.

Dalton McClain, Jack Parnell and Weston Gordon led McDonald County with 10 points each. Sterling Woods and Isaac Behm both added eight points, followed by Kasen Hahn with two and Jaxson Harrell with one.

