On Feb. 8, Neosho Farmers Market officially opened up applications for the 2020 summer market season and is inviting all area growers of garden produce and other farm-fresh goodness to apply to be a part of its growing community of market farmers and vendors. Previous market experience is a plus but not necessary.

Following a breakout season in 2019, Neosho Farmers Market is laying out plans for a bigger, more produce-packed season than ever before in 2020. To meet the growing demands of the community, it is now accepting new vendors. Basic eligibility requirements include growing/producing the goods in Newton County, Mo., or those immediately adjacent (Jasper, Lawrence, Barry, McDonald Counties in SW Missouri, Ottawa County in NE Oklahoma, or Cherokee County in SE Kansas) and, in certain cases, meeting specific health and/or food safety standards, which market organizers will help to facilitate.

Those interested in learning more about becoming part of the Neosho Farmers Market are encouraged to visit the website, NeoshoFarmersMarket.com, and look for the "Become a Vendor" link. The market also invites all interested local growers to attend an upcoming, special "Getting Started as a Farmers Market Vendor" informational event for aspiring-to-experienced vendors who want to learn more about becoming a vendor at the Neosho Farmers Market. This takes place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at the Neosho-Newton County Library's Community Room, 201 W. Spring Street, in downtown Neosho.

About Neosho Farmers Market

Neosho Farmers Market is a volunteer-driven, Missouri not-for-profit organization whose mission is to offer the community healthy, locally-grown, sustainably-produced foods and quality handmade artisan goods from an area network of farmers and producers. It has hosted a producer-only public farmers market in Historic Downtown Neosho since 2009. The market is located on the northwest corner of Spring and Jefferson streets, directly across from the Neosho-Newton County Library and features a large variety of local purveyors of farm-fresh produce, fruits and other food-related products such as baked goods and fresh eggs, as well as quality, handmade artisan goods. Hours for the market are 9 a.m. until noon, every Saturday morning, May through October.

