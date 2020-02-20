Photo Submitted McDonald County High School students chosen for the week of Jan. 20 through 24 are Ryan Davidson (left), freshman; Bryan Montero, sophomore; Melissa Gardner, junior; and Alondra Nava, senior, with Mr. Gordon.
Ryan Davidson
Grade: 9th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pierce
Parents' Names: Shelly Davidson
Town: Rocky Comfort
Bryan Montero
Grade: 10th
Nominating Teacher: Mr. Forbes
Parents' Names: Horatio Calderon and Maribel Gutierrez
Town: Southwest City
Melissa Gardner
Grade: 11th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Henson
Parents' Names: Daniel and Dustie Gardner
Town: Anderson
Alondra Nava
Grade: 12th
Nominating Teacher: Ms. Palmer
Parents' Names: Juana Gomez
Town: NoelCommunity on 02/20/2020
