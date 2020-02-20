Sign in
MCHS Students Of The Week by Staff Report | February 20, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted McDonald County High School students chosen for the week of Jan. 20 through 24 are Ryan Davidson (left), freshman; Bryan Montero, sophomore; Melissa Gardner, junior; and Alondra Nava, senior, with Mr. Gordon.

Photo Submitted McDonald County High School students chosen for the week of Jan. 6 through 10 are

Ryan Davidson

Grade: 9th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pierce

Parents' Names: Shelly Davidson

Town: Rocky Comfort

Bryan Montero

Grade: 10th

Nominating Teacher: Mr. Forbes

Parents' Names: Horatio Calderon and Maribel Gutierrez

Town: Southwest City

Melissa Gardner

Grade: 11th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Henson

Parents' Names: Daniel and Dustie Gardner

Town: Anderson

Alondra Nava

Grade: 12th

Nominating Teacher: Ms. Palmer

Parents' Names: Juana Gomez

Town: Noel

Community on 02/20/2020

Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week

