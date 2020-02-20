Mayor David Sellers updated the Anderson Board of Alderman on the status of four FEMA projects during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

Sellers announced that two projects have been approved and two projects are still pending approval. Anderson has received the green light for repairs at Town Hole Park, including the pavilion and stage that were destroyed during flooding, as well as repairs to the parking lot between the Main Street bridge and Town Hole.

The city is still waiting for approval of proposed repairs to Main Street bridge and Sellers Road.

Council members went on to schedule a public hearing regarding a proposed Local Option Use Tax at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, prior to the regular council meeting. Mayor Sellers has previously stated that this would not increase any taxes but rather would claim funds that are already collected and that any funds generated from the tax would be designated for infrastructure updates such sidewalks. He said that, of the 8.7 miles of roadways in town, only 3.3% feature sidewalks.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Seth Daniels reported the department is experiencing issues with computers at the police station. He estimated it would cost $10,000 to purchase a new server and transfer files to it. The council asked that Daniels seek bids.

Daniels said he sold the de-commissioned Crown Victoria patrol car for $1,500. He is still hoping to sell the K-9 cage from the vehicle as well.

Alderman Don Hines complimented the department on its quick response time. He said an alarm was recently triggered at his business and an officer was on-scene within a minute.

Fire Chief Dave Abbott reported the department received 54 calls for service last month.

Public Works Director Ben Shoemaker reported the water department has completed replacing lines on Max Street and the street department has removed excess gravel from Sellers Road. He said he is waiting on one valve fitting before he begins replacing additional water lines in town and is waiting for an engineer's opinion on a permanent solution to redirect wash-out at the intersection of Cook Hill Road and Sellers Road.

New Business

Ken Schutten with the Anderson Betterment Club updated the council on the organization's plans for the annual Berries, Bluegrass and BBQ Festival. He said the event is scheduled for Saturday, June 6.

Schutten also spoke about the need for safe footpaths in town.

"We need to think about how to get people off of the streets," he said.

In other business, the council:

• Granted a housing variance to Misty Farmer, allowing her to relocate a structure into a designated flood zone along Beaver Branch. Farmer noted that the area is significantly higher in elevation than the true flood area;

• Approved the addition of an auto-pay feature to the water billing system for a one-time application fee of $99;

• Approved the outright purchase of a new printer for City Hall;

• Voted to demolish the former storage units at the intersection of Highway 59 and Main Street;

• Paid bills in the amount of $138,021.83.

