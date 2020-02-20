Bennie O. Hines and Waltraud L. Hines to Bradley G. Sanders. Sec. 5, Twp. 22, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Stephen Langford and Cindy Langford to Darrell W. Blech and Patricia J. Blech. Sec. 12, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

S. Anglin & Associates #12 LLC to Shara M. Anglin Inc. Saratoga Springs. Lot 7 and Lot 8. McDonald County, Mo.

James Etter and Julie Etter to Clyde W. Roark and Maria Irma Roark. Sec. 15, Twp. 23, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Tom Yeargain to Paul Yeargain Bequette. Sec. 9, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Lloyd S. Helm Jr. and Joye M. Helm to Kyle W. Hurley. Sec. 29, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Edward Albert Fuller and Josette Fuller to Lakelyn M. Simon and Courtney M. Renner Simon. Wallain Development. Lot 4. McDonald County, Mo.

Paul Warner Greene to Judith Casey Watson. Sec. 21, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

A & G Investments LLC to Mona Lisa Leos. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Nolen Leslie Roberts and Joan Kay Roberts to Roberts Family Revocable Trust. Sec. 22, Twp. 21, Rge. 34 and Sec. 23, Twp. 21, Rge. 34. McDonald County, Mo.

Jose M. Rico and Maria Rico to Jose M. Rico, Maria Rico and Marco A. Rico. Victory Heights. Lot 4 through Lot 6. McDonald County, Mo.

Mildred I. Gottfried to Toby Howe and Jessica Howe. Sec. 11, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Phyllis Winfrey and Clyde Winfrey to Toby Howe and Jessica Howe. Sec. 11, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Rick Hayworth and Reva Hayworth to Hayworth Family Living Trust. Sec. 1, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Joseph Brandon Dill and Amy Beth Dill to Randy Greninger and Sherry Greninger. Sec. 11, Twp. 22, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

Robert C. Smith and Vicki L. Smith to Stanley Fine. Country Club Estates Sub-division. Blk. 3, Lot 4 and Lot 5. McDonald County, Mo.

Ross Bridgeford and Melody Bridgeford to Missouri Creek LLC. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Missouri Creek LLC to James K. Butts. Sec. 7, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Paulette A. Patience to William Patience. Sec. 23, Twp. 21, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

