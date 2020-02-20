JOPLIN -- Economic Security Corporation (ESC) is currently seeking applicants for its Home Rehabilitation Programs in Barton, Jasper, Newton and McDonald Counties.

Through the HOME Repair Opportunity Program (HeRO), ESC serves low- to moderate-income homeowners who live in the four-county service area. Through its Joplin Consortium HOME Repair Program, it serves homeowners who live in Jasper County. Selected applicants will receive needed home repairs at no cost. Repairs could include but are not limited to roof replacement, window replacement, bathroom repairs, porch repairs, and accessibility modifications.

ECS's Home Repair Programs are for homeowners who live in Barton, Jasper, Newton, or McDonald Counties. The home must be a single-family home, occupied by an income-eligible homeowner, must have been the owner's principal residence for three or more years and be located on less than 10 acres. Mobile homes must be 1978 or a later-year model, must be situated on land that is owner-occupied, be permanently affixed to the land by means of a poured permanent concrete foundation, and meet the requirements set out by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The following are examples of low- to moderate-income guidelines, which are based on a sliding scale: A one-person household in Jasper or Newton County can earn up to $32,600 annually, and a one-person household in Barton or McDonald County can earn up to $30,950 annually.

A special priority has been established to assist those homeowners who are elderly head of households (62 or over).

For an application, please call the Home Repair Department at 417-781-4437 or visit the Home Repair Office located at 1924 West 4th Street, Joplin, Mo. You may also pick up an application at the Central Office which is located at 302 S. Joplin Ave. or at one of the outreach offices. Please contact the Home Repair Department for more information about the program or the locations of its outreach offices.

The HOME Repair Opportunity Program (HeRO) is sponsored by the Missouri Housing Development Commission -- The Joplin Consortium HOME Repair Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Department.

