Goodman Judge Clyde Davidson asked Goodman City Council members on Tuesday night what his role is going forward.

City officials voted in a special meeting on Feb. 10 to change his elected position as Goodman Judge to an appointed one.

Davidson was out of town and did not know that the council was going to vote on the idea that night. He said he was previously approached about a change but now wonders if his March court date will play out.

Davidson said he believes that the resolution, once it's approved and signed, becomes effective immediately. Mayor J.R. Fisher said he believed that Davidson's role would continue until April.

Davidson said he is researching what the legal ramifications are and asked the council to conduct research on its end as well.

"I need to know where I stand," he said.

In related business, city officials approved opening a Cornerstone Bank Municipal Court account at the city of Pineville's request. The Goodman City Council approved an ordinance on Feb. 10 in its special session to enter into and execute a cooperation agreement with the city of Pineville related to certain municipal court operations. Alderman Calvin Wilson did not attend the Feb. 10 meeting.

Goodman city officials have said moving the court to Pineville will save money.

During open forum comments, resident Chet Sexson said he had concerns about the federally-funded trail grant for which the city is applying.

Alderman Ed Tuomala said the point was mute, as the grant application had been kicked out.

"We didn't meet the guidelines," he said.

If approved for the Recreational Trails Program grant project, city officials would have had to pony up close to $50,000 for their part in a 1,600-foot trail.

Sexson did speak to making housing safer for those in the community. He said if a house is "flipped" and no additions are made to the house, an inspection is not required. He urged the council to "make it safe for people to purchase homes in Goodman."

One Goodman neighbor, who didn't wish to have her name printed in the newspaper, asked the council to clear a nearby lot that is filled with trees, stumps and snakes.

She said a half-clothed young woman, who was "higher than a kite," was climbing a tree in that lot the night before. The neighbor said she's tried to have that lot cleared and has asked city officials for four years.

Tuomala said a citation would be written for the lot's owner and that officials would look into the matter.

