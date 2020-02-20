Sign in
Four teens rescued from Elk River by Rachel Dickerson McDonald County Press rdickerson@nwadg.com | February 20, 2020 at 10:51 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Emergency personnel responded to a call early Sunday morning of four teenage boys stranded on the Elk River. (Photo submitted)

Four teenagers were rescued from the Elk River by emergency personnel Sunday morning after their boat capsized.

The McDonald County 911 Center received a call about 1 a.m. Sunday about a capsized boat with four teenage boys stranded on the river, according to a news release. Emergency personnel determined the boys were downstream from the conservation area access at Cowskin near the Oklahoma and Missouri state line.

Responding to the emergency were the Tiff City Fire Department, the McDonald County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Troopers.

Emergency personnel located the teens and brought them back up to the Cowskin Conservation Area where they were examined by Freeman ambulance personnel. The teens were cold and shaken but were not taken to a hospital, according to the release.

"We would like to thank all of the emergency personnel who helped with this rescue," said Sheriff Michael Hall.

General News on 02/20/2020

Print Headline: Four Teens Rescued From Elk River

