Stella Senior Center

The Stella Senior Center will host a dance, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, in Stella. The dance begins at 7 p.m. with music by "Moccasin Bend." The cover charge is $5. Please bring finger foods to share at break time. Refreshments are available all evening. Call 417-850-4490 or 471-628-3314 for information.

American Legion Dinner

Pineville/Jane American Legion Post 392 will be serving its third-Friday benefit dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Legion building located on Jesse James Road next to Cornerstone Bank in Pineville, weather permitting. The dinner will be prepared by the Ladies Auxiliary and feature, chicken and noodles, potatoes, vegetables, salad, rolls, dessert and drinks. A donation of $7 for adults and $5 for children (10 and under) is requested. All are welcome and carry-outs are available. For additional information, call 417-223-7660.

Pea Ridge National Military Park

In celebration of Black History Month, Park Guide Kerry Jones will present, "The 1st Kansas Colored Infantry Regiment" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Pea Ridge National Military Park. This one-hour program will focus on the nation's first African-American unit to experience combat in the Civil War and examine its organization, the battles it fought, the Emancipation Proclamation and discuss its legacy. This program will be held in the park auditorium. For more information, please call 479-451-8122, ext. 1227.

Pineville Fire Dept. Dinner

Pineville Rural Fire Department's Third Annual Chili/Spaghetti Dinner will be held at 5 p.m. until food is gone on Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Pineville Community Center. Cost is $5 per person for all you can eat. There will also be a raffle for a KEL-TEC PF-9 available for $1 per ticket or six tickets for $5 (drawing to be held Saturday, April 18, at the Annual Pancake Breakfast). All proceeds will benefit the fire department for equipment.

Mustang Bistro Ribbon Cutting

McDonald County Chamber of Commerce will present a ribbon-cutting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, for Mustang Bistro located at 216 S. Highway 59 in Anderson.

B2B Meeting

The McDonald County Back to Basics Community Group (B2B) will now meet quarterly instead of monthly. It will still meet the second Thursday of the month, with the next meeting to be held Thursday, March 12. Other meetings this year will be June 11, Sept. 10 and Dec. 10. There is still no charge. B2B will continue to be free to the whole community and surrounding areas and will still be supporting Crosslines, so please bring a can of food for donation. There will no longer be a door prize drawing for people who bring canned goods with the hope you will bring one anyway. There will still be a potluck starting at 6:30 p.m. for those hungry folks who want to participate. Not interested in the potluck portion? Just come to the meeting and hear the speaker at 7 p.m. The intent of moving to a quarterly schedule is to offer an event that the whole community looks forward to with outstanding speakers and entertainers, so mark your calendars for the above dates.

Gun Law Event

Get armed with knowledge at a gun law event, "Active Shooter: Getting Out Alive," hosted by U.S. Lawshield from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 19, at the VFW Post 4142, located at 1412 Waldo Halter Drive in Neosho. Reserve your seat online at USLawShield.com/ActiveShooterEvents. Discover the essential techniques to know how to survive an active shooting, including Run! Hide! Fight! and other basic survival strategies; situational awareness in the face of danger, and how to create an effective action plan. You can contact Mayor William Doubek with questions at schoolofweaponssafety@gmail.com.

Journey from Trauma to Trust

The "Journey from Trauma to Trust" is a walk out of the wilderness of grief, shame, guilt, fear or secrets. "Big T" is a group adventure to ensure no one walks this path alone. None of us are without trauma of some sort and struggling to trust ourselves, others and God. Big T's purpose is to focus on what God can and does do in the lives of hurting people. All are welcome at 6 p.m. Thursday evenings at Banner Church of the Nazarene's Life Center at 597 North Fork Road in Anderson. For more information, contact Ginger at Wranglers4Christ2014@gmail.com

McDonald County Senior Center Activities

Lunch is served five days a week from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, at the McDonald County Senior Center in Noel. All seniors are welcome. The senior center also provides music for all to enjoy every third Saturday of the month. There is also Bingo every Monday beginning at 11 a.m., and everyone is welcome. For more information, call Louine Gardner at 417-475-3511.

General News on 02/20/2020