This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Feb. 2
James E. Johnny, 42, Anderson, domestic assault, defective equipment and theft/stealing -- leased/rented property
Feb. 3
Cole Wyatt Austin, 38, no address given, probation violation
Silas Carl Groh, 36, Jane, defective equipment and failure to register motor vehicle
James William McGuire, 47, Springdale, Ark., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving while revoked/suspended
Mark Laverne Mosley, 67, Springfield, domestic assault and sodomy/attempted sodomy
Brenton Scott Robinson, 28, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Jacob Power Stracener, 26, Anderson, passing bad check
Vincent Lorenzo Tate, 30, Fulton, writ of body attachment and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony
Quentin Alexander Whittle, 21, Springfield, tampering with motor vehicle
Feb. 4
Billy Joe Davis, 36, Decatur, Ark., abuse of a child
Anthony Hires, 30, Fayetteville, Ark., forgery
Terry Neal Neece, 42, Independence, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Feb. 5
Kilder Alexander Aguilar, 37, Grove, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol
Kamy K. Boaz, 31, Noel, property damage, burglary and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
Feb. 6
Henry Bridgeford, 26, Noel, murder, kidnapping and armed criminal action
Ricky Warren Couch, 41, Lanagan, endangering the welfare of a child and DWI -- alcohol
Charles Cole Wilson, 21, Anderson, open container, disorderly conduct and public intoxication
Feb. 7
Dalton Tyler Thomas, 23, Bentonville, Ark., theft/stealing
Adam A. Rosales, 35, Pineville, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy -- person less than 12 years of age
Deanne L. Rodarmel, 47, Anderson, theft/stealing
Janis Michele Wilburn, 56, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol
Feb. 8
Erin Michelle Edmiston, 17, Anderson, shoplifting
James Alvin Lowery Jr., 27, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended
David Lyle Mitchell, 25, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Skyler Lee Turnbull, 21, Noel, defective equipment, exceeded posted speed limit, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibilityGeneral News on 02/20/2020
Print Headline: Booking Report