This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Feb. 2

James E. Johnny, 42, Anderson, domestic assault, defective equipment and theft/stealing -- leased/rented property

Feb. 3

Cole Wyatt Austin, 38, no address given, probation violation

Silas Carl Groh, 36, Jane, defective equipment and failure to register motor vehicle

James William McGuire, 47, Springdale, Ark., as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving while revoked/suspended

Mark Laverne Mosley, 67, Springfield, domestic assault and sodomy/attempted sodomy

Brenton Scott Robinson, 28, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Jacob Power Stracener, 26, Anderson, passing bad check

Vincent Lorenzo Tate, 30, Fulton, writ of body attachment and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony

Quentin Alexander Whittle, 21, Springfield, tampering with motor vehicle

Feb. 4

Billy Joe Davis, 36, Decatur, Ark., abuse of a child

Anthony Hires, 30, Fayetteville, Ark., forgery

Terry Neal Neece, 42, Independence, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Feb. 5

Kilder Alexander Aguilar, 37, Grove, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license and DWI -- alcohol

Kamy K. Boaz, 31, Noel, property damage, burglary and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

Feb. 6

Henry Bridgeford, 26, Noel, murder, kidnapping and armed criminal action

Ricky Warren Couch, 41, Lanagan, endangering the welfare of a child and DWI -- alcohol

Charles Cole Wilson, 21, Anderson, open container, disorderly conduct and public intoxication

Feb. 7

Dalton Tyler Thomas, 23, Bentonville, Ark., theft/stealing

Adam A. Rosales, 35, Pineville, statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy -- person less than 12 years of age

Deanne L. Rodarmel, 47, Anderson, theft/stealing

Janis Michele Wilburn, 56, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol

Feb. 8

Erin Michelle Edmiston, 17, Anderson, shoplifting

James Alvin Lowery Jr., 27, Anderson, driving while revoked/suspended

David Lyle Mitchell, 25, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Skyler Lee Turnbull, 21, Noel, defective equipment, exceeded posted speed limit, failure to register motor vehicle and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

