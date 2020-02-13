The McDonald County High School wrestling team closed out its regular season with a 42-39 win over Carl Junction on Feb. 7 at Carl Junction High School.

Picking up wins for the Mustangs by pin were Blaine Ortiz (106), Levi Smith (120), Cross Spencer (126), Oscar Ortiz (132), Jordan Meador (138) and Jack Teague (152).

McDonald County's only other points came on a forfeit to Eh Doh Say at 113 pounds.

McDonald County gave up 24 points on forfeits. Carl Junction had pins by Ethan Walker over Coty Dumond at 145 pounds and by Jackson White over William Mitchell at 182 pounds.

The only match not decided by forfeit or pin was at 220 pounds in which Carl Junction's Keegan Bennett claimed a 9-5 decision over McCoy Ikosia.

McDonald County's next action will be the Missouri Class 3, District 3, Wrestling Tournament set for Feb. 14-15 at Willard High School. The top four finishers in each weight class will advance to next week's state championships.

Oscar Ortiz and Jack Teague are both state qualifiers from last year.

Girls Districts

McDonald County had competitors in the Missouri girls district tournament for the first time, although neither advanced to the state tournament.

Competing in the Missouri District 3 Girls Wrestling Tournament were Kaylee Eberley and Jackie Grider.

Eberley (152) won her opening match by pinning Rayah Nichols of Marshfield. In her second match, the McDonald County senior was pinned by Jade Martin of West Plains. In the consolation bracket, Eberley was pinned by Morgan McCallister of Bolivar to end her season.

Grider (166) won her first match by pinning Ryan Garthoeffner of Rolla. She then was pinned by Marisa Gonzalas of Waynesville.

In the consolation bracket, Grider claimed a 10-8 overtime win over Madi Fajardo of Kickapoo but then saw her season end when she dropped a 9-6 decision to Iasiah Turrentine of Harrisonville.

