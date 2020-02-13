We welcomed several visitors as we gathered to worship Sunday morning at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer and Janice Mason was celebrating a birthday. Special prayers were requested from the congregation for many, including Wayne Holly, Jerry Abercrombie, Skip McKenna, Jeanette and Jimmy's son-in-law, Susan's brother, Sylvia, Del Hawkins, Gene Hall, Keith Peck, Diane Cope, Kevin Sherman, Becky Johnson and Coleen Howard's family.

Janet Chaney shared a devotional, "A Letter From God." God hopes to hear from us when we get up. He wants us to talk to Him and thank Him before we get busy in our day. He waits to hear from us all during the day. Janet always leaves us with a smile as she shared a humorous reading as well.

Tyrel Lett asked for God's blessing on the offerting and he and Mitchell Lett served as ushers. The congregation joined voices in singing "I Shall Not Be Moved" and "Will Jesus Find Us Watching," with Susan Cory at the piano. Special music came from Karen Gardner as she sang "The Lord's Prayer."

Scripture for God's message for us Sunday was from Luke 22:31-32, "And the Lord said, 'Simon, Simon! Indeed Satan has asked for you, that he may sift you as wheat. But I have prayed for you, that your faith should not fail, and when you have returned to Me, strengthen your brethren.'"

Brother Mark Hall began a sermon series based on getting our faith damaged. He told us that our faith can get damaged in a lot of ways -- through trials, tribulations, our feelings, circumstances, grief and many others. In the next few weeks, sermons will focus on what happens when our faith gets damaged and what role the church plays.

The title of Sunday's message was "The Main Thing" and Brother Mark began by asking, "Why do you go to church?" He told us that there is only one real answer and one main reason why we go to church if we are a Christian, and that is because we love Jesus Christ. As Brother Mark talked about Luke 22, he recounted the story of Simon Peter and asked, "Have you ever blown it, spiritually?" Jesus told Simon Peter that Satan had asked to mess with him but told him He would pray his faith wouldn't fail.

Brother Mark talked about several things if you are a Christian. "If you are a Christian and belong to Jesus, Satan has to get permission from Jesus Christ to mess with you. If you are a Christian and belong to the Lord, you will return to Him. If you are a Christian and belong to Him, when you are going through trials, Jesus Christ is praying for you. Never be afraid if He is praying for you. If you are a Christian and belong to Jesus, when you return you will use what you have learned to help others. If you are a Christian and belong to Jesus, if the Lord gives Satan permission to mess with you, there is something in your life that Jesus knows needs to be addressed."

Brother Mark told us that Peter was Jesus' man on the ground, His right-hand man, but Peter had something to be dealt with. Luke 22:33 tells us that Peter gets proud and full of himself. "But He said to Him, 'Lord, I am ready to go with you, both to prison and to death.'" Brother Mark said, "We all get on a spiritual high and think that nothing can damage our spirit and take us down." In Luke 22:34 Jesus tells Peter, "I tell you, Peter, the rooster shall not crow this day before you will deny three times that you know me.' Jesus predicted Peter's denial of Him. Peter blew it and knew it. Have you ever felt like you blew it, spiritually?"

Brother Mark told us that Peter had three boat rides to learn a lesson. "In Luke 5, Peter first meets Jesus and gets put in his place. In Matthew 14, Jesus walks on water. Peter thinks he can and couldn't and Jesus saves him again. John 21:2-11 tells us of Peter's last boat ride and the breakfast by the sea. God is bringing Peter around again. Peter denied Jesus three times and Jesus asked him three times if he loved him. In John 21:15-17, Jesus asked Simon Peter three times if he loved Him and told him, if he did, to 'Feed my lambs, tend my sheep and feed my sheep.'"

Brother Mark said, "Peter never stopped loving Jesus. That is the main thing we go to church for -- loving Jesus. Peter blew it, but Jesus Christ let him back in. Sometimes we fail, but if you love the Lord, He will let you come back and go to work for Him. Just like the breakfast by the sea, Jesus Christ is cooking breakfast for you on the shores of your heart and you can go back to work, but you have to get out of your boat. So many people fall out of church because they never fell in love with Jesus Christ. Don't let it just be about people going to church but about loving Jesus Christ. People get in and they get out. Do you love Jesus Christ? Are you ready to make the main thing the main thing? There are lots of reasons for being in church, but the main reason is loving Jesus Christ. Do you know for sure you belong to Jesus?"

Our hymn of invitation was "O, How I Love Jesus." Rick Lett gave the benediction.

We invite you to worship with us next Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. The adult Sunday school lesson will be "Chosen-true life is found only when we live according to God's purpose," with scripture from Deuteronomy.

Mill Creek Baptist Church is located three and one-half miles east of Noel just off Highway 90. Everyone is welcome.

