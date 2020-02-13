Betty Jo Hobbs

June 5, 1928

Feb. 9, 2020

Betty Jo Hobbs was born June 5, 1928, in the Sand Hills of Wyoming, one of four children to Norton and Nina (Lockhart) Upthagrove. She entered into rest on February 9, 2020, in Joplin, following an extended illness at the age of 91.

Betty Jo moved to the Goodman -- McDonald County area in 1940 from Wyoming. She had worked as a clerk for the City of Goodman and was a homemaker. Betty Jo was a very strong woman and she loved taking care of her farm and the animals. She and Graden Hobbs were married on September 27, 1944, in Bentonville, Arkansas, and he preceded her in death on April 11, 1986.

Betty Jo is survived by three children, Diane Andris and husband, Jack of Neosho, Steve Hobbs and wife, Lorri of Stella and Sandra Hobbs of Anderson; two grandchildren, Christopher Hobbs and Keri Ross; one great-grandchild, Lydia Ross; a sister, Erma Cowan of Springfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Morris Upthagrove and a sister, Beth Herdman.

Betty Jo will be cremated and at her request, no services are planned. Contributions in memory of Betty Jo may be made to Crowder College Foundation, Faithful Friends or Ozark Public Television, c/o Clark Funeral Home, P.O. Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

Kolleen Louise Howard

Dec. 12, 1948

Feb. 8, 2020

Kolleen Louise Howard, 71, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020.

She was born Dec. 12, 1948, in Elmira, N.Y. She married Robert Howard (Pastor Bob) on July 8, 1972, in California and settled down with Pastor Bob in Missouri. She graduated from Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, Mo., where she earned a bachelor's degree in psychology and a minor in sociology and she worked for several years with Missouri Family Services in the children's division. She enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher, a youth leader, a preacher's wife, reading Amish Christian books, crocheting and swimming.

Survivors are her husband, Robert; four children, James, Missie, Robert, and Vicki; son-in-law, Sean; daughter-in-law, Heather; and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Jasper United Methodist Church, 122 N. 1st Street in Jasper, Mo. Pastor Clint Lambeth and the Rev. Alice Fowler will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Wanda May Kilgore

April 25, 1930

Feb. 9, 2020

Wanda May Kilgore, 89, of Noel, Mo., died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin, Mo., after a recent decline in health.

She was born April 25, 1930, in Stanley, N.M., to Stanley Hume and Okla May (Cavasos) Elliott. She was raised and attended school in Stanley. On Feb. 15, 1964, she married William "Bill" Kilgore. Later they were sealed for time and eternity in the Salt Lake temple. She resided in Japan and Panama while he served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Back stateside she earned her bachelor's degree in education and retired from Noel Elementary School. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, puzzles, gardening and was a member of the Anderson Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Lloyd Kilgore; and two siblings, Sharon Townsend and Stanley Hume "Slim" Elliott Jr.

Survivors are her husband of 55 years, Bill Kilgore of the home; two children, Sharon "Shari" Alexander of Noel and John Kilgore (Kelli) of Decatur, Ark.; and 11 grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Butler Creek Cemetery in Sulphur Springs, Ark.

