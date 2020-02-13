Concerned McDonald County residents will meet for the second time in coming weeks to organize a neighborhood watch system to thwart thefts.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the National Guard Armory at 710 Anderson Street in Anderson. Organizer and liaison Chris Sutherland, an Anderson police officer, says the meeting is open to anyone interested.

The group met for the first time on Jan. 18 to help organize efforts. People from several McDonald County towns are meeting to see how they can fight against crime.

As a commissioned police officer for Anderson, Sutherland can only speak to specifics about Anderson. He said, however, he is willing to shed light and share information on how anyone can set up a neighborhood watch group from any town.

"Everyone deserves to have access to a safer community," he said.

Group members simply want to see what options they have to provide more help to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office and other local agencies.

Recent burglars have been brazen enough to steal a Jeep, trailers and other large items in broad daylight. Residents say they are tired of items being stolen, right from their front yard. Sometimes, locks or chains are broken.

Sutherland came up with the idea to establish the neighborhood watch programs and approached Anderson Police Chief Seth Daniels about the idea. Daniels approved.

"We want to use this as an education tool," Sutherland said. The meeting generally feature 30 to 45 minutes of information, followed by a question and answer session.

During the first meeting, Sutherland said he spoke about legalities, what a crime is and how to report a crime.

He said those in McDonald County can certainly help fight crime by being alert and reporting suspicious activity.

"We want to work together," he said. The meetings will continue, even after neighborhood watch programs are established.

"Long-term, we prefer to have these meetings, as long as we have attendance."

