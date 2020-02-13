Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
MCHS Students Of The Week by Staff Report | February 13, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Photo Submitted McDonald County High School students chosen for the week of Jan. 6 through 10 are Teryn Torrez (left), freshman; Karina Archaga, sophomore; Demi Meador, senior; with Mrs. Holloway. Not shown is Caitlyn Barton, junior.

Teryn Torrez

Grade: 9th

Nominating Teacher: Mr. Haikey

Parents' Names: Patti Kintz

Town: Pineville

Karina Archaga

Grade: 10th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pullen

Parents' Names: Jbaldo Archaga

Town: Southwest City

Caitlyn Barton

Grade: 11th

Nominating Teacher: Ms. Calhoun

Parents' Names: David and Anna Barton

Town: Rocky Comfort

Demi Meador

Grade: 12th

Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Martin

Parents' Names: James and Mandy Meador

Town: Anderson

Community on 02/13/2020

Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT