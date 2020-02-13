Photo Submitted McDonald County High School students chosen for the week of Jan. 6 through 10 are Teryn Torrez (left), freshman; Karina Archaga, sophomore; Demi Meador, senior; with Mrs. Holloway. Not shown is Caitlyn Barton, junior.
Teryn Torrez
Grade: 9th
Nominating Teacher: Mr. Haikey
Parents' Names: Patti Kintz
Town: Pineville
Karina Archaga
Grade: 10th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Pullen
Parents' Names: Jbaldo Archaga
Town: Southwest City
Caitlyn Barton
Grade: 11th
Nominating Teacher: Ms. Calhoun
Parents' Names: David and Anna Barton
Town: Rocky Comfort
Demi Meador
Grade: 12th
Nominating Teacher: Mrs. Martin
Parents' Names: James and Mandy Meador
Town: AndersonCommunity on 02/13/2020
Print Headline: MCHS Students Of The Week
