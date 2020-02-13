Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Opinion Community Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Land Transfers by Staff Report | February 13, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Gary Daniel Goostree and Sarah Jo Goostree to Dustin Imel and Lacey Imel. Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Kevin D. Rundle and Susan M. Rundle to William Wardlaw and Carole Wardlaw. Sec. 14, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Bobby Eastburn to Bobby Eastburn and Daniel Russell. Sec. 26, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael D. Sargent and Tammy Sargent to Robbie L. Reynolds and Lisha R. Reynolds. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Wilma Jean Ware to Vernon D. Smith and Cheryl L. Smith. Sec. 4, Twp. 22, Rge. 32; Sec. 5, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Scott W. Hatfield and Nina M. Hatfield to Scotty Wayne Hatfield Jr. and Amber Rose Hatfield. Sec. 20, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Charles Rateliff to the Rateliff Family Revocable Trust. Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

General News on 02/13/2020

Print Headline: Land Transfers

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT