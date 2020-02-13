Gary Daniel Goostree and Sarah Jo Goostree to Dustin Imel and Lacey Imel. Sec. 8, Twp. 23, Rge. 29. McDonald County, Mo.

Kevin D. Rundle and Susan M. Rundle to William Wardlaw and Carole Wardlaw. Sec. 14, Twp. 23, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Bobby Eastburn to Bobby Eastburn and Daniel Russell. Sec. 26, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Michael D. Sargent and Tammy Sargent to Robbie L. Reynolds and Lisha R. Reynolds. Sec. 2, Twp. 21, Rge. 31. McDonald County, Mo.

Wilma Jean Ware to Vernon D. Smith and Cheryl L. Smith. Sec. 4, Twp. 22, Rge. 32; Sec. 5, Twp. 22, Rge. 32 and Sec. 32, Twp. 23, Rge. 32. McDonald County, Mo.

Scott W. Hatfield and Nina M. Hatfield to Scotty Wayne Hatfield Jr. and Amber Rose Hatfield. Sec. 20, Twp. 23, Rge. 30. McDonald County, Mo.

Charles Rateliff to the Rateliff Family Revocable Trust. Sec. 34, Twp. 21, Rge. 33. McDonald County, Mo.

