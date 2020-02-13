Division I

The following cases were filed:

Chester A. Ethridge vs. Rhonda K. Ethridge. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Timothy P. Reckenbecker. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Samson A. Meador. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Fermin C. Delos Santos. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Kaitlyn C.J. Roland. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Luis Samuel Alvarenga Cuellar. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Joel Gaona Soto. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

The following cases were heard:

Tyera L. Martin vs. Jared S. Martin. Judgment of dissolution.

Chester A. Ethridge vs. Rhonda K. Ethridge. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Fermin C. Delos Santos. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Joe A. McGuire. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt and failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $145.

Hailey Janeth Mejia Deleon. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $44.

Melanie K. Miller. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Brian R. Odle. Failed to properly affix/fasten to or maintain motor vehicle/trailer plates. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Caleb P. Roughton. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Ronald Wicker vs. Cody McCoy et al. Unlawful detainer.

Ronald Wicker vs. BJay Snyder et al. Unlawful detainer.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Lisa Curtis. Contract -- other.

Cadles of West Virginia LLC vs. Tim Roughton. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Hope Hively. Suit on account.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC vs. Sasha West. Suit on account.

World Acceptance Corporation vs. Christopher Hutcheson. Breach of contract.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Summer J. Earnest et al. Unlawful detainer.

Brenda Lawrenz vs. Salvador Garcia. Quiet title.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Angie Medrano. Suit on account.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Freidann Douthett. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Tammy E. Laturner. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler.

Candi D. Sherwood. Endangering the welfare of a child.

Berenice Rojas. Passing bad check.

John E. Mahoney Jr. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- causing immediate threat of an accident.

Sierra R. Pritchett. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Yvonne J. Rodgers. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Tristun J. Whitlock. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Adolfo Trujillo-Ortega. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Austin M. Allen. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Ilse S. Morales Calderon. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Timothy E. Bankhead. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Billy Joe Beaver. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Kayla Lynn Bennett. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Luis S. Alvarenga Cuellar. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Ioster Y. Killy. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Caleb P. Roughton. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Chelsey L. Schmicher. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Kerson Samson. DWI -- alcohol.

Joel Gaona Soto. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Jennifer D. Breeden. Driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility.

Marquis C. Robinson. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Fermin C. Delos Santos. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely.

Evan M. Gonzalez. Failed to drive within right lane of highway with two or more lanes in same direction.

Felonies:

Mercedes D. Laughard. Burglary and property damage -- damage to motor vehicle with intent to steal.

Robert Clayton Douglas. Tampering with motor vehicle and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.

Jacob D. Whitehill. Assault -- special victim.

Caddo S. Gann. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

The following cases were heard:

Jon Bradley vs. Carol A. Bradley. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Capital One Bank (USA) vs. Cora B. Duncan. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Synchrony Bank vs. Keith Titus. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Joshua Todd. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Citibank vs. Dan Williamson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Discover Bank vs. Pearl V. Williamson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Andrew Beal. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $300. Two years unsupervised probation.

Sunny Ann Brooks. DWI -- alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $698. Two years unsupervised probation.

Nancy S. Chilan Freeman. Pursue/take/kill/possess or dispose of wildlife illegally. Guilty plea. Fine of $124.50.

Fermin C. Delos Santos. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Annie M. Dumond. Car/motorcycle/truck under 18,000 pounds followed another vehicle too closely. Guilty plea. Fine of $79.50.

Gentry L. Edwards. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $79.50.

Gary England. Refuse permit inspection of creel/gaming/equipment/device/facility used taking/possessing/transporting fish/wildlife. Guilty plea. Fine of $64.50.

Mary L. Fagan. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Fine of $204.50. Two years unsupervised probation.

Gary L. Floyd. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $79.50.

Michaela Dawn Freeman. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $435.50.

Donald Andrew Lewis. Theft/stealing and trespassing. Guilty plea. Fine of $509.

Dashanda K. Linderer. Failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left. Guilty plea. Fine of $79.50.

Joe Arling McGuire. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility and failed to yield to vehicle approaching from opposite direction when turning left. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50. Two years unsupervised probation.

Angel Alex Miranda. Passing bad check. Guilty plea. 45 days incarceration jail.

Connie L. Powers. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Erica N. Samuel. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in accident and operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Ahmed A. H. Sharif. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Angel L. Stevens. Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Adolfo Trujillo-Ortega. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Maria B. Velazquez. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $79.50.

Frili E. Vicente Gomez. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Fine of $500. Two years unsupervised probation.

Janis M. Wilburn. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Christopher X. Yang. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $104.50.

Felonies:

Tina L. Kaler. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Edward J. Meerwald Jr. DWI -- alcohol. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections.

Roger C. Wardlaw. Unlawful possession of a firearm. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

