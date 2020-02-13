This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 26

Jose Eduardo Mendez, 27, Southwest City, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Rebecka Russell, 34, Pineville, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

McGyver William, 30, Bentonville, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended

Jan. 27

Robert J. Jackson Jr., 36, Anderson, domestic assault

Luis Olvera, 28, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Eric Dalton Pedigo, 19, Washburn, burglary and probation violation

William Dale Portner, 37, Springfield, domestic assault and tamper with or attempt to tamper with victim in a felony prosecution

Jennifer Ann Saldana, 57, Noel, failed to display lighted lamps on motor vehicle/motor drawn vehicle/motorcycle as required

James D. Singley, 55, Springfield, theft/stealing, forgery and DWI -- alcohol

Jan. 28

Leo Everett Blevins, 39, Rocky Comfort, domestic assault

Jan. 29

Timothy Bryan Brake, 44, Springfield, DWI -- alcohol

Janie Lee Clark, 34, Noel, property damage

Ashley Cunningham, 31, Pineville, unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Michaela Freeman, 23, Seneca, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Tiffany Michelle Hawkins, 31, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child

Jan. 30

Robert Theodore Bacon, 38, Anderson, shoplifting

Jan. 31

Greggory Allen Shrum, 28, Seligman, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting

Janis Michele Wilburn, 56, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol

Wendell Scott Workman, 57, Gravette, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon -- exhibiting

