This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 26
Jose Eduardo Mendez, 27, Southwest City, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Rebecka Russell, 34, Pineville, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia
McGyver William, 30, Bentonville, Ark., driving while revoked/suspended
Jan. 27
Robert J. Jackson Jr., 36, Anderson, domestic assault
Luis Olvera, 28, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Eric Dalton Pedigo, 19, Washburn, burglary and probation violation
William Dale Portner, 37, Springfield, domestic assault and tamper with or attempt to tamper with victim in a felony prosecution
Jennifer Ann Saldana, 57, Noel, failed to display lighted lamps on motor vehicle/motor drawn vehicle/motorcycle as required
James D. Singley, 55, Springfield, theft/stealing, forgery and DWI -- alcohol
Jan. 28
Leo Everett Blevins, 39, Rocky Comfort, domestic assault
Jan. 29
Timothy Bryan Brake, 44, Springfield, DWI -- alcohol
Janie Lee Clark, 34, Noel, property damage
Ashley Cunningham, 31, Pineville, unlawful possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Michaela Freeman, 23, Seneca, driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Tiffany Michelle Hawkins, 31, Anderson, endangering the welfare of a child
Jan. 30
Robert Theodore Bacon, 38, Anderson, shoplifting
Jan. 31
Greggory Allen Shrum, 28, Seligman, unlawful use of weapon -- exhibiting
Janis Michele Wilburn, 56, Anderson, DWI -- alcohol
Wendell Scott Workman, 57, Gravette, Ark., endangering the welfare of a child, property damage and unlawful use of a weapon -- exhibitingGeneral News on 02/13/2020
