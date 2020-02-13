The Pineville Board of Aldermen at its meeting Tuesday, in a split vote, decided to hire a company to do the mowing for the city in the summer months.

The board has often discussed the fact that there is so much mowing to do that city employees cannot get anything else done during the summer. Mayor Gregg Sweeten said the city advertised for bids so that city employees did not have to do the mowing anymore. Four bids were received in the amounts of $1,100; $1,150; $1,400 and $1,700 per mowing.

Alderman Scott Dennis questioned whether it would be less expensive to hire someone part-time during the summer to mow than to pay a company to mow the number of times it would take to keep things looking nice. City Clerk Melissa Ziemianin said it would cost roughly $30,000 with insurance and retirement to hire an employee. Further, Public Works Superintendent Chris Tinsley said one worker would not come close to getting all the mowing done.

Alderman Becky Davis made a motion to hire Conner Wolff, a local company, for $1,400. Alderman Ann Crowder-Sanders seconded the motion. Davis and Crowder-Sanders voted yes. Dennis and Alderman Shirley "Sam" Alps voted no.

Dennis said he was all for staying local but could not justify the price difference.

Sweeten cast the tie-breaking vote, voting yes.

Also on Tuesday, the board continued a discussion from last month about fees for the community center. Sweeten said he wanted to clarify what he said about nonprofits paying a fee. He said if someone is making money, he should pay a fee.

Ziemianin said she believed if the city is going to charge nonprofits, it should be a flat fee and not a per-time use fee.

The board discussed the fact that the building is not making enough money to pay for its maintenance.

Ziemianin said the Lampo Center in Neosho charges nonprofits a $50 flat fee.

The board voted to charge nonprofits $25 and to add $15 to the rest of the charges on the fee schedule.

Another item discussed was the possibility of a water and sewer rate increase. Ziemianin said it has been six years since the last sewer rate increase and seven years since the last water rate increase. She suggested a 50-cent increase per 1,000 gallons. She said the average user would see an increase of $5 per month. A public hearing will be held on the matter.

In other business, the board:

• Voted to spend $1,500 for generator maintenance;

• Approved an agreement with the city of Goodman for municipal court operations;

• Paid bills in the amount of $37,033.

