William Mitchell took second at 182 pounds to lead McDonald County at the Big 8 Conference JV Wrestling Tournament held on Feb. 1 at Marshfield High School.

Mitchell claimed a 14-9 decision over Brody Barbee of Cassville in his first match. In his second match, Mitchell lost by pin to Jacob Houska of Marshfield. Mitchell finished the tournament with two pins for second place.

Ryan Donica was third at 126 pounds. Donica lost his first match 10-8 before winning 2-0 and 12-0 decisions in his second and third matches. Donica lost by a pin in his final match.

Alberto Valdez and Juan Morales both took fourth place. Valdez was fourth at 160 pounds. He won his first match by pin before losing his final three matches by pin.

Morales lost a 3-2 decision to open the tournament. He then won two matches by pin and lost two matches by pin.

Lalynd Stauber and Coty Dumond both took fifth place. Stauber went 1-4 at 220 pounds. Dumond was 0-4 at 145 pounds.

Sports on 02/06/2020