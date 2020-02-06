One Goodman City Council member is facing competition for her seat this April, while another long-time alderman is not seeking re-election.

Beth Hallmark, southward alderperson, and Goodman resident Clay Sexson have registered to run as southward candidates in the April election, said McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell.

Hallmark was appointed by the council last summer to serve out the remainder of Keith Kohley's position. Kohley turned in his resignation after taking a job with the state, saying his council position conflicted with his new job. Hallmark was among the three candidates at the time who expressed interest in the position.

In other positions on the council, long-time alderman Calvin Wilson is not seeking re-election. Wilson has served on the council for several years as well as serving as mayor. Two Goodman residents -- Sammie Jo Goodson and Nicholas Smith -- have registered to run for the northward position, Bell said.

All the candidates registered by the Jan. 18 deadline, Bell said.

The remaining two council positions -- those currently filled by Ron Johnson and Ed Tuomala -- will not be up for election until 2021.

Newly appointed mayor Cecil "J.R." Fisher will serve out the remainder of the previous mayor Greg Richmond's term. The mayoral position will be up for grabs in April 2021. Fisher was appointed by the council on Jan. 13 after Richmond resigned. Richmond resigned on Jan. 6, effective immediately.

