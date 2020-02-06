The McDonald county seventh-grade boys' basketball team improved to 6-2 for the season with wins over Joplin and Monett last week.

Against Monett on Jan. 30, McDonald County claimed a 47-28 win behind 19 points from Holten Keith and 11 from D.J. Jack.

Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Johnny Miller and Jarrett McCool with six points each and Trey Hardin with five.

In the B game, McDonald County claimed a 34-22 win behind 16 points from Anthony D'Amico. Rounding out the scoring for the Mustangs were Kylian Gottfried and Hayden Lett with six points each and Peyton O'Neill with five.

On Jan. 28 at Joplin, McDonald County rallied late in the fourth quarter for a 45-44 win.

Keith scored 22 points to lead McDonald County, followed by Jack with nine points and Hardin and Miller with seven each.

Joplin earned a split with a 44-12 win in the B game.

Adrian Silvester scored five points to lead the Mustangs, followed by O'Neill with four, Lett with two and D'Amico with one.

Eighth grade

The eighth grade defeated Monett 33-22.

Destyn Dowd and Josh Pacheco scored nine points each to lead McDonald County. Toby Moore added six points, followed by Sam Barton with five and Cooper Sprenkle with four.

McDonald County added a 37-13 win in the B game.

Luke Jones led the Mustangs with 21 points, followed by Cory Tuttle with six, Alex Jones, Devin Stone and Sprenkle three each and Jordan Scholz one.

Joplin claimed a 58-21 decision over the eighth grade.

Dowd scored seven points for McDonald County, followed by Barton and Moore with five each and Pacheco and Sprenkle two each.

Joplin added a 35-18 win in the B game.

McDonald County was led by Sprenkle with five points, followed by Tuttle with four, Scholz three and Jayce Hitt, Huston Porter and Pacheco two each.

The eighth grade's record is 5-3. Both teams were at Aurora on Feb. 3 before hosting Cassville on Feb. 4 in the final regular-season games. The Big 8 Conference tournament is set to begin Feb. 8, followed by the Wild West tournament on Feb. 17.

