Several visitors were welcomed to Mill Creek Baptist Church Sunday morning as the congregation gathered to worship. Doug Cory opened our service with prayer and Tina Smith was celebrating a birthday. Special prayers were requested for many including Barbara Lett, Jerry Abercrombie, the Duane Kerr family, Ren, McKayla, Mike P., the Evans family, Mildred Easter, Kevin Sherman, Becky Johnson, Skip McKenna, Abby Lett's grandfather, Janet Chaney, Tom Cone and Linda Jarvis. Janice Moss expressed thanks and Dot Harner shared a praise.

David Collingsworth was celebrating a birthday, and everyone was greeted by Doug Cory. He opened our service with prayer as we gathered Sunday morning to worship at Mill Creek Baptist Church. Special prayers were requested for Barbara Cory, Barbara Lett, Jerry Abercrombie, Janet Chaney, Janice Moss' sisters, Gene Hall and Shelley's cousin's family.

Jeanette Easter shared a devotional, "Walk With Me Along Paths of Trust," and read Psalm 25:4-5 and Proverbs 3:5-6. Everyone needs to depend and trust in the Lord to lead and guide them down the path of life. Trust in Him with all your heart to lead us down the straight path.

Congregational hymns included "Redeemed," led by Karen Gardner with Susan Cory at the piano. Special music was a duet from Theo and Karen, who sang, "In the Garden."

Mitchell Lett and Tyrel Lett served as ushers and collected the offertory.

"The Point of No Return" was the title of Sunday's message, with scripture from Proverbs 29:1. Brother Mark Hall said there are lots of points of no return in everyone's life. The scripture tells us everyone in his life will be convicted, warned of sin and will have many chances for salvation. Then, suddenly, he or she will pass the point of no return and it will be too late to listen to warnings and to turn back. "Hell is truth seen too late. Take care of your life and the Lord will take care of your death."

Brother Mark referred to Luke 16, where Jesus tells the story of the rich man and Lazarus. Brother Mark said, "Don't get the idea that the rich man is in hell for being rich and Lazarus is in heaven for being poor. There are six things that can be too late in our lives. First, it can be too late for crying."

Brother Mark referred to Luke 16:24 and said, "Some are afraid of salvation for crying tears of Godly sorrow. It is then that they realize their sin condemned them and stood between them and God. Tears cried in hell are too late."

Second, it can be too late for mercy. Brother Mark said there is a time for mercy and a time too late for mercy, then talked about prayers of mercy from King David who was a man of God but sinned and prayed for mercy. Psalm 51:1-3 says, "Have mercy upon me, O God, according to your lovingkindness; according to the multitude of your tender mercies, blot out my transgressions, wash me thoroughly from my iniquity and cleanse me from my sin." Brother Mark said, "King David confessed to God his sin on this side of the grave. We all have sin but mercy must be obtained this side of the grave."

Third, it can be too late for sharing and generosity. Brother Mark referred to Luke 16:24 and the rich man, "Then he cried and said, Father Abraham, have mercy on me, and send Lazarus that he may dip the tip of his finger in the water and cool my tongue for I am tormented in this flame." Brother Mark said, "Wealth doesn't put you in hell, but being poor doesn't guarantee heaven. Your destiny depends on your relationship with God and your attitude toward materials things and how you use them for God. What you do with worldly things is reflected in your attitude toward God. Christians should be generous." Psalm 112:5 says, "A good man deals graciously and lends; he will guide his affairs with discretion."

Fourth, it can be too late for praying. Brother Mark told us that praying must be done on this side of the grave. "Praying is not something we do when all else fails, but we pray because all else does and will fail. God hears our prayers. Go to Him first. Pray first, not as a last resort." Luke 17:27-28 tells us that it was too late for the rich man in hell who wanted someone to go to his house with the gospel for his family. Romans 10:14 says, "How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher?"

Lastly, it can be too late for resurrection. Brother Mark referred to Luke 16:27-31 and said, "Jesus' death on the cross takes care of our sin and His resurrection gives us assurance of an eternal home in heaven. 1 Corinthians 15:1-4 tells us what the gospel is. Verses 3-4 tell us "For I delivered to you first of all that which I also received; that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, and that He was buried, and that He rose again the third day according to the scriptures."

In closing, Brother Mark said, "Christ died for our sins and was resurrected. That's the gospel if you don't wait until it is too late and have reached the point of no return. We don't know where that is. When we reach that point; it is suddenly and without remedy. Have you taken care of that this side of the grave? Jesus tells us to confess Him before men and He will confess us before our Heavenly Father."

"Wherever He Leads, I'll Go" was our hymn of invitation, and Rick Lett gave the benediction.

Everyone is welcome to worship with us beginning at 11 a.m. and Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Mill Creek Baptist Church is located 3½ miles east of Noel or 8½ miles west of I49, just off Highway 90, on Upper Mill Creek Road.

Religion on 02/06/2020