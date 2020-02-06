MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS On Tuesday, Jan. 21, members of the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce gathered to celebrate with the Ramirez family at a ribbon-cutting for Los Mariachi's in Anderson.

The McDonald County Chamber of Commerce welcomed two new business members into the organization with ribbon-cutting ceremonies last month -- Los Mariachi's Mexican Restaurant and Ozark Community Health (OCH) Family Clinic.

Los Mariachi's

Rosa and Ariel Ramirez established Los Mariachi's in 2005. In June of 2018, the family relocated its restaurant that offers authentic Mexican cuisine just down the road into a brand new facility.

Manager Cheyanne Mathis said tacos de asada (steak tacos) and fajita Texanas (chicken, steak and shrimp fajitas) are fan favorites, as well as two specialty dishes -- the Maricela special and the El Volcan.

The Maricela special features a bed of rice covered with grilled vegetables and chicken then covered with white cheese dip. The El Volcan features strips of grilled chicken, steak and shrimp with red sauces, cheese dip and shredded cheese served in an authentic Mexican molcajete hot stone bowl.

Los Mariachi's is located at 800 Missouri Highway 59 in Anderson. The family-owned restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

OCH Family Clinic

Three care providers are available on-site at OCH Family Clinic -- Robert D. Hill, DO; Tess Gingerich, PA-C; and Asefa "Sef" Gebre, PA-C. Staff is able to conduct child and adult wellness exams, lab services, early periodic screenings, immunizations, prenatal services and referrals to other physicians, among other services.

Goodman's branch of the OCH Family Clinic was opened downtown in January 2017. Four months later, in April, the building was damaged during a devastating EF2 tornado. OCH relocated to a business front on Highway 59 for months before securing a new location in mid-December of last year.

The challenges of Mother Nature didn't stop progress though. Gingerich noted that, with the new facility, providers are able to see more patients with shorter wait times.

"We focus on people who really need health care," Clinic Manager Beth Roberts said. "We provide outreach and integrated care where we will remotely check with patients and help to arrange travel to other appointments."

OCH Family Clinic is located at 135 S. Roy Hill Boulevard in Goodman.

The rural health clinic is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. with office hours extended until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Roberts said OCH chose to extend availability to accommodate working people who are unable to visit during regular office hours throughout the week.

