Goodman police officer Gary Huff has resigned and part-time officer Ben Shoemaker has been named interim chief.

Huff came out of retirement to begin working at Goodman on Sept. 17. He led the Goodman Police Department after Police Chief Curt Drake resigned on Oct. 31.

With 90 days complete, however, Huff resigned on Jan. 24, effective immediately, said Goodman city clerk pro-tem Meghan Sexson.

Just two weeks ago, Huff asked for a $1 raise at the Jan. 21 Goodman City Council meeting, saying he had completed his 90 days. Council members approved the raise.

He told the city council that night that approximately four to five people asked him daily when he is going to be promoted to be police chief.

Before joining Goodman, Huff served as a McDonald County Sheriff's Office deputy.

The Goodman Police Department employs two part-time officers: Shoemaker and Kyle Hackworth, Shoemaker said Tuesday. Hackworth serves during the daytime and Shoemaker works several nights on a part-time basis, he said. Officer Michael Akins resigned last week, Shoemaker said.

In addition to Akins' resignation, Huff's resignation is one of several changes in Goodman in recent months. Assistant police chief Joe David resigned in the summer. Clerk Dana Cornwell and the city parted ways in July.

Drake resigned as police chief in late fall. Goodman's mayor, Greg Richmond, resigned Jan. 6. Goodman city clerk Karla McNorton's resignation became effective Jan. 13.

