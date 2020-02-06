Goodman city officials approved a resolution on Tuesday night, further solidifying their commitment to applying for a federally-funded trail grant.

The resolution outlines the city's commitment to put up at least 20 percent of the grant and commit to providing 25 years of maintenance for the trail.

If approved for the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) grant project, city officials could create a trail that would be part of the first phase of an overall system, said Ryan Cooper, Harry S. Truman Coordinating Council trail planner.

Cooper also clarified some information about the grant. Several residents recently posed questions about the grant and for what the grant would pay. Cooper said though trails, and then sidewalks, were initially discussed, the Department of Natural Resources officials said sidewalks "fit under the scope." The approximate 1,600-foot trail, which will be located near the new elementary school, could be comprised of rock, asphalt or concrete, Cooper said.

Cooper is assisting with grant writing and will have the project wrapped up soon to submit by the Feb. 14 deadline. The resolution approved by the council should accompany the grant application, he said.

In other business, several residents expressed their concerns about inspection codes, ordinances in place and procedures the city inspector utilizes.

One resident said he is concerned about an 800-square-foot home that was apparently approved for code. He said he feels that the small home, which has visual code infractions, affects the property values of all residents.

Clyde Davidson urged the council to review the ordinances in place and to review what the code and standards are.

Otherwise, it's "very inappropriate" to speak badly about the kind of job the city inspector performs, he said.

Mayor J.R. Fisher said he would review the ordinances and speak with the city inspector. "I will get answers," he said.

In related business, city council members approved minutes for a special Jan. 23 meeting in which they voted to move the municipal court to Pineville, release Duane Cooper as city attorney and promote officer Ben Shoemaker to the interim chief.

According to the minutes, the council voted to go into closed session, then voted to make these changes after coming out of closed session.

