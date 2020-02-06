A local couple whose tire and auto shop was robbed last year may have a good lead after crime lab results revealed fingerprints left behind by a suspect.

An item that was sent to the crime lab for prints came back with some results, former Goodman police officer Gary Huff told those in attendance at the Jan. 21 Goodman City Council meeting.

Goodman Tire & Auto, located in town on Roy Hill Blvd., was robbed May 18, owner Meghan Sprenkle believes. Her husband, Gerrod, discovered the robbery had taken place when he opened the shop for business on May 20.

Several items had been taken, which Sprenkle estimated were valued at $6,000. The business checkbook and a car valued at $4,000 also were stolen, she has said.

The first check written by a suspect hit the bank on May 21, she has said.

Meghan Sprenkle said on Monday that she and her husband were informed by Huff that the crime results revealed the prints were those of an individual who is currently in the Department of Corrections on forgery charges that are not related to their case.

"I did tell the officers that I wanted charges pressed," she said.

The investigation apparently has fallen to the Goodman Police Department to solve after chief investigator David McEntire of the McDonald County Prosecutor's Office resigned approximately five months ago.

A spokesperson with the prosecutor's office said McEntire was no longer with the department. She referred interest in the case to the McDonald County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO Sgt. Brandon Barrett said last week it was his understanding that the Goodman Police Department, though having changes in leadership, was handling the case. Goodman Police Officer Gary Huff resigned Jan. 24, effective immediately.

Despite changes in investigative staff, Sprenkle tries to piece together information and conduct research on her own.

Sprenkle believes the suspect already in jail is a member of the Joplin Honkies. She and her husband are still trying to figure out why their shop was a target.

"The only thing I can come up with is the fact that we are such a rural community and so spread out. I believe the criminals have figured that out."

The case has had some breakthroughs. The car was recovered not long after it was stolen. The car, which was gutted and stripped, was found in Cherokee County, Kan., about a mile from the residence of one of the women who had cashed stolen checks from the business, she said.

Now, the crime results reveal someone involved.

Though it's been a long process, Sprenkle said she and her husband hope to see justice served.

"We would just really like to see the case solved and charges pressed," she said. "We have been a family-owned business for over 40 years in Goodman. We work hard for what we have and try to be fair and honest with our customers."

