Division I

The following cases were filed:

Clodoveo Castillo Ortiz vs. Natalia Michel. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Michael A. Brown. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Mylie S. Hughes. Exceeded posted speed limit.

The following cases were heard:

Sharon Meadows vs. Otis Meadows. Judgment of dissolution.

State of Missouri:

Tammy E. Laturner. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $246.

Paula Denise Rose. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Tully Douglas Thexton. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Michael D. Wiechmann. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $246.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Second Round LLC vs. Anna L. Rust. Breach of contract.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Dana R. Bettes et al. Unlawful detainer.

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Audrey A. Alfaro. Breach of contract.

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Adam D. Xiong. Breach of contract.

Unifund CCR LLC vs. Harold Farris. Breach of contract.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Tammie Davis. Suit on account.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Denver W. McGarrah et al. Unlawful detainer.

Tower Loan of Missouri vs. Kenneth Allen. Promissory note.

Anglin Family Investments vs. Steve Smith et al. Unlawful detainer.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Jeremy Sims. Suit on account.

Midland Funding LLC vs. Brian Lyster. Suit on account.

Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Annabelle M. Williams. Suit on account.

State of Missouri:

Derek L. Bohannon. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Kevin McMillan. Non-support.

Felonies:

Vickie L. Ward. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Leo E. Blevins. Domestic assault and resisting/interfering with arrest -- by fleeing.

Skyler R. Peters. Delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Craig N. Vanlue. Burglary and theft/stealing.

Roberto E. Ramirez. Forgery.

Jay A. Platter. Property damage.

Victor H. Williams. Property damage.

Keith C. Hickey. Fraudulent use of credit/debit device.

Kelby B. Tettenhorst. Theft/stealing.

Wendell S. Workman. Property damage, unlawful use of a weapon -- exhibiting and endangering the welfare of a child.

The following cases were heard:

Anglin Family Investments vs. Dana R. Bettes et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Rodney M. Boman. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Synchrony Bank vs. Charlet Petit. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Annetta Ziemianin. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Christopher M. Chrism. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $124.50.

Veronica L.C. Key. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Shauna P. Lopez. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Vanessa M. Ogle. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Sierra A. Pritchett. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Paula Denise Rose. Driving while revoked/suspended and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility. Guilty plea. Fine of $500.

Cole A. Sikes. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $124.50.

Victoria L. Stafford. Peace disturbance. Guilty plea. Fine of $200.

Felonies:

Shawn E. Burdiss. Tampering with motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

James D. Colvard. Theft/stealing. Guilty plea. Five years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months Institutional Treatment Center, report ordered.

Gary A. Cook. Trafficking drugs or attempt. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

