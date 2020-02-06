This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Jan. 19

Marly Alex, 35, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Kajmi Andy, 37, Springdale, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Ronald D. Frisby, 72, Noel, DWI -- alcohol

Joseph Obed, 33, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Coler Wayne Whaley, 34, Anderson, open container

Jan. 20

Jared Alexander King, 30, Goodman, defective equipment, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Domingko Nennis, 56, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended

Billy Wayne Snapp Sr., Eldora, Iowa, failed to keep proper/made false motor carrier driver's record -- exceeded maximum driving time

Jan. 21

Carl Douglas Aurentz, 54, Springfield, domestic assault

Lucas Patrick Brewer, 22, Springfield, receiving stolen property

Austen Wayne Brown, 23, Springfield, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, tampering with motor vehicle and theft/stealing

Spencer James Daniels, 37, Pineville, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident

Jenny Lyn Lotton, 27, Goodman, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less

Jared Brady Stair, 33, Springfield, domestic assault, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Jan. 22

Jaron Chandler, no age given, Bentonville, Ark., DWI -- alcohol

Keith Christian Hickey, 26, Noel, fraudulent use of credit/debit device

Jeremy Adam James, 33, Garfield, Ark., domestic assault

Shawna Lee Longnecker, 39, Noel, passing bad check

Michael Tachuo, 53, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway of sufficient width

Marvin Joe Tagg, 30, Gentry, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana

Charles Cole Wilson, 21, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult and domestic assault

Jan. 23

Ronald Robert Belcher, 46, Noel, failure to register as a sex offender

Charlotte Joseph, 28, Noel, theft/stealing

Nicole Lee Perez-Lopez, 27, Grandview, DWI -- alcohol

Chase Montgomery Witt, 22, Poplar, Mo., theft/stealing

Jan. 24

Joge Alexis Cruiz Calix, no age given, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit

Stephanie Jordan, 32, Bentonville, Ark., trespassing and theft/stealing

Bobby Ray Scott Jr., 41, Little Rock, Ark., out-of-state fugitive

Jan. 25

Oliver Benjamin Darra, 25, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register motor vehicle, domestic assault and authorize/knowingly permit person to drive motor vehicle who had no legal right

Aamir Omar Hassan, 35, Neosho, open container and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility

Shannon Gene Lester Potter, 41, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended

Craig Alan Ruble, 35, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult

Rubi Fuentes Salvador, 30, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Cassidy Marie Smith, 34, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

