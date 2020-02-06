This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.
Jan. 19
Marly Alex, 35, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Kajmi Andy, 37, Springdale, Ark., operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Ronald D. Frisby, 72, Noel, DWI -- alcohol
Joseph Obed, 33, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Coler Wayne Whaley, 34, Anderson, open container
Jan. 20
Jared Alexander King, 30, Goodman, defective equipment, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Domingko Nennis, 56, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended
Billy Wayne Snapp Sr., Eldora, Iowa, failed to keep proper/made false motor carrier driver's record -- exceeded maximum driving time
Jan. 21
Carl Douglas Aurentz, 54, Springfield, domestic assault
Lucas Patrick Brewer, 22, Springfield, receiving stolen property
Austen Wayne Brown, 23, Springfield, possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana, tampering with motor vehicle and theft/stealing
Spencer James Daniels, 37, Pineville, leaving scene of motor vehicle accident
Jenny Lyn Lotton, 27, Goodman, possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less
Jared Brady Stair, 33, Springfield, domestic assault, displayed/possessed motor vehicle/trailer plates of another person and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Jan. 22
Jaron Chandler, no age given, Bentonville, Ark., DWI -- alcohol
Keith Christian Hickey, 26, Noel, fraudulent use of credit/debit device
Jeremy Adam James, 33, Garfield, Ark., domestic assault
Shawna Lee Longnecker, 39, Noel, passing bad check
Michael Tachuo, 53, Anderson, operated motor vehicle without a valid license, exceeded posted speed limit and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway of sufficient width
Marvin Joe Tagg, 30, Gentry, Ark., possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana
Charles Cole Wilson, 21, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult and domestic assault
Jan. 23
Ronald Robert Belcher, 46, Noel, failure to register as a sex offender
Charlotte Joseph, 28, Noel, theft/stealing
Nicole Lee Perez-Lopez, 27, Grandview, DWI -- alcohol
Chase Montgomery Witt, 22, Poplar, Mo., theft/stealing
Jan. 24
Joge Alexis Cruiz Calix, no age given, Southwest City, driving while revoked/suspended and exceeded posted speed limit
Stephanie Jordan, 32, Bentonville, Ark., trespassing and theft/stealing
Bobby Ray Scott Jr., 41, Little Rock, Ark., out-of-state fugitive
Jan. 25
Oliver Benjamin Darra, 25, Anderson, operate motor vehicle without a valid license, failure to register motor vehicle, domestic assault and authorize/knowingly permit person to drive motor vehicle who had no legal right
Aamir Omar Hassan, 35, Neosho, open container and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility or authorized another to operate motor vehicle without financial responsibility
Shannon Gene Lester Potter, 41, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended
Craig Alan Ruble, 35, Anderson, violation of order of protection for adult
Rubi Fuentes Salvador, 30, Noel, operated motor vehicle without a valid license
Cassidy Marie Smith, 34, Goodman, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety beltGeneral News on 02/06/2020
