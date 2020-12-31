Courtesy Photo Flames and smoke shoot out from a Noel fire that happened in the early morning hours on Monday. The African Grocery Store on Main Street was damaged, along with two other buildings. McDonald County Emergency Management Agency Director and Pineville Assistant Fire Chief Gregg Sweeten took this photo as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

Blake Barrett's fire helmet literally saved his life. The now out-of-commission helmet for No. 20 features a huge dent at the very top, but it served its job well.

The 22-year-old son of Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett was fighting a fire Monday morning, alongside the Noel Fire Department, when he was injured.

The early morning fire on Noel's Main Street quickly ignited and lit up the morning sky, with large, orange flames and smoke. Various local agencies responded to the fire that encompassed the store, which is referred to as the African Grocery Store.

The store is situated right by the train tracks, just a few doors down from the town's United States Post Office.

Anderson, Pineville, Southwest City, Sulphur Springs, Ark., and Gravette, Ark., fire departments joined the Noel Fire Department and responded to the blaze, said Gregg Sweeten, McDonald County Emergency Management Agency director and Pineville Fire Department assistant chief.

Barrett was entering the first building when a burnt beam fell on him, said Mandy Barrett, Blake's mother. He was taken to Mercy in Joplin, where doctors said he has three compression fractures on vertebrae No. 5, 7 and 8.

Mandy Barrett said doctors ultimately hope the vertebrae will heal on its own. For now, Barrett is on pain medication, with a brace and under restrictions. Barrett returns to the neurosurgeon on Jan. 13 for re-evaluation. The doctor will then compare the ER CT scan to x-rays taken on that day to see if the brace and restrictions have healed him, she said.

Blake can't stress enough the importance of using up-to-date quality equipment.

"He just wants first responders to know how important it is to keep up your equipment and to use it properly," said his mother, from the Barrett family home. She said she was sitting next to him and asked him what he wanted others to know.

"It truly saved his life," she said.

Many people in the Noel community and McDonald County have reached out to the Chief and Mrs. Barrett, offering help, prayers and support.

"It has been such amazing support," she said. "Thankfully, we have lots of support around us. It's hard to see your child hurting, but he loves the fire service and I know it means the world to him."

The younger Barrett is looking forward to starting a career in the police field soon. His mom believes he'll continue to push through and make a good recovery.

"He'll be healed up and right back out there," Barrett said. "He's due to start the police academy mid-January."

Unofficial reports also say that one man, a truck driver, who helped pull a woman from the fire, experienced severe burns and was flown to a Tulsa, Okla., hospital for treatment. Additionally, some Noel residents are apparently working to raise money for some people who lived above the store and have been displaced.

Sweeten said firefighters from neighboring towns fought the blaze for at least five hours, with the Noel Fire Department fighting the fire for most of the day.

The fire encompassed three buildings, Sweeten said.

Several local people -- including Bob's Hometown Pizza -- provided food and drinks for firefighters.