Santa photo sessions and a new coffee shop are giving local high school students real-life experiences in operating a business.

Student volunteers with the McDonald County Chamber of Commerce recently teamed up with 14-year-old Anderson photographer, Griffin Schutten, for unique holiday photos. Several people took advantage of the opportunity to have their "Santa Session" photos captured by the owner of Griff's Gallery, who freelances and sells his photography at the Rags to Riches Flea Market in Anderson.

Money raised from the Chamber project funds Deja Brew & Chow, formerly known as the Commerce Coffee shop. The shop is located on the Pineville square.

For a $50 photo session, participants could choose an 8 x 10 framed photo or 20 Christmas cards and envelopes.

The Cornerstone Bank of Pineville aided the effort by making a donation, officials have said.

Now, those involved believe the event has sparked other ideas for this coming year.

"We hope to host other photo events brought to the community via the Student Chamber and Griffin Schutten," Chamber president Charla Brewer said. "They have created a joint-venture together this year with some synergistic talents and are excited to work together on the photo sessions," she said.

Chamber officials are expected to make another announcement in the coming weeks. Brewer said officials may kick off another session for Valentine's Day.

Funds benefit the coffee shop, operated by the student chamber. Officials have worked to refine and roll out the program with student involvement. In August, Brewer and some students picked up the process, where two senior students had left off, she said.

Now, plans are rolling out for a Jan. 4 opening, with serving coffee, smoothies and snacks. The coffee shop has a new name and student volunteers are ready to help wherever they can.

"The Student Chamber never ceased to be active; we've all just been very dormant through 2020!" Brewer said.

Student Chamber ambassadors earn their way and gain valuable life experience while operating the coffee shop business.

Schutten, who said the Chamber project went great, is excited about his involvement in future projects.

The project's success has sparked similar ideas, such as Valentine's Day, senior pictures or Easter photos.

The Valentine's Day photos might be offered for a "bit cheaper" to make them more available to everyone, Schutten said.

"This is only the beginning!"