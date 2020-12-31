Earlier this month, concerned citizens of Rocky Comfort, Ron Zucca and Chris Hay, once again, approached past and present county commissioners and provided them with a number of seemingly simple requests and dozens of signatures in support.

The two men presented sitting Eastern Commissioner John Bunch and sitting Western Commissioner David Holloway with a petition requesting services for the village of Rocky Comfort, while newly elected Eastern Commissioner Jamey Cope and newly elected Western Commissioner Rick Lett listened.

The petition boasts more than 60 signatures and makes three fundamental requests -- that the roadways be improved for function and safety, that zoning ordinances be instated to prevent unsightly property accumulation and that a regular law enforcement patrol be established.

Zucca acknowledges that Rocky Comfort is unincorporated and falls under the jurisdiction of the County Commission, but notes that "nonetheless, we who live here are paying taxes and should have representation that will show an interest in working with us."

The petition explicitly asks that drainage is improved, roads are resurfaced and speed limit signs are installed.

Commissioner Bunch explained that roads are prioritized by their traffic and accessibility. He said that through roads are addressed first, followed by those that tie into lettered or numbered roadways.

Commissioner Holloway added that, of the last eight years, there has been one year that McDonald County didn't experience catastrophic flooding.

"We've built 20-plus bridges," Holloway said. "We've been able to chip and seal no new roads."

"We have the equipment and materials, we just need Mother Nature to work with us," Bunch added. "And the worst road now is still better than the best road in the '60s, when I was growing up."

The petition then calls for the adoption of zoning ordinances to keep the community from becoming "a junkyard." It features a signed, formal complaint on multiple properties in town that Zucca and Hay believe are in violation of private nuisance law as a result of the unmaintained property or the excessive collecting of unused items. The law of nuisance recognizes that unreasonable, unusual or unnatural use of one's property can substantially impair the right of another to peacefully enjoy his or her property.

Zucca said that some of these property owners are working out of these locations at all hours of the day and night, completing unlicensed mechanic work and repairs. He also noted that more than one of these properties connect with headwaters and tributaries that flow downstream into the water supply for farmers and floaters alike.

"We use this water and we need to protect it," Hay said.

Zucca said that he has reached out to representatives with DNR, EPA and the health department, none of whom were able to address a problem on this scale.

Holloway suggested contacting State Representative Dirk Deaton about the environmental issue and provided Zucca and Hay with Deaton's contact information.

Lastly, the petition calls for a regular patrol of the area by the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, noting that "improving patrol here has always been a community concern."

Bunch agreed that theft and drug-related crimes are issues that need to be addressed throughout the county. He recommended that Zucca and Hay reach out to the MCSO about a proactive approach where deputies speak with locals and stay up-to-date on any suspicious circumstances.

With no clear avenue forward following the meeting, Zucca and Hay agreed that "Dirk, then DNR" were their next contacts.