COURTESY PHOTO/Brookyln Thomas, daughter of Kristian and Josh Thomas, was awarded first place in the girl's 19 - 24 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.

COURTESY PHOTO/Brookyln Thomas, daughter of Kristian and Josh Thomas, was awarded first place in the girl's 19-24 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.

COURTESY PHOTO/Brookyln Thomas, daughter of Kristian and Josh Thomas, was awarded first place in the girl's 19-24 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.

COURTESY PHOTO/Brookyln Thomas, daughter of Kristian and Josh Thomas, was awarded first place in the girl's 19-24 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.

COURTESY PHOTO/Ariella Garvin, daughter of Tonya and Kevin Garvin, was awarded second place in the girl's 19-24 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.

COURTESY PHOTO/Ariella Garvin, daughter of Tonya and Kevin Garvin, was awarded second place in the girl's 19-24 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.

COURTESY PHOTO/Ariella Garvin, daughter of Tonya and Kevin Garvin, was awarded second place in the girl's 19-24 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.

COURTESY PHOTO/Huxley Hines, son of Danielle Hines, was awarded first place in the boy's 7-12 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.

COURTESY PHOTO/Huxley Hines, son of Danielle Hines, was awarded first place in the boy's 7-12 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.

COURTESY PHOTO/Huxley Hines, son of Danielle Hines, was awarded first place in the boy's 7-12 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.

COURTESY PHOTO/Hayden Paige Smith, daughter of Madison Smith and Blake Gravette, was awarded first place in the girl's 0-3 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.

COURTESY PHOTO/Hayden Paige Smith, daughter of Madison Smith and Blake Gravette, was awarded first place in the girl's 0-3 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.

COURTESY PHOTO/Hayden Paige Smith, daughter of Madison Smith and Blake Gravette, was awarded first place in the girl's 0-3 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.

Staff Report

COURTESY PHOTO/Ariella Garvin, daughter of Tonya and Kevin Garvin, was awarded second place in the girl's 19 - 24 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.

COURTESY PHOTO/Huxley Hines, son of Danielle Hines, was awarded first place in the boy's 7 - 12 month division of Anderson's Winterfest Pretty Baby Contest.