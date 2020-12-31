Harvey Dean Amos

Oct. 5, 1947

Dec. 23, 2020

Harvey Dean Amos, 73, of Sulphur Springs, Ark., died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at the Veterans Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Oct. 5, 1947, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Dean and Betty (Foster) Amos. He grew up in the Decatur area, graduating from Decatur High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army and then received an associate's degree in agriculture from Crowder College in Neosho, Mo. On Jan. 5, 1974, he married Nancy Krus. He worked as a cattle farmer for most of his life and enjoyed going to auctions, working on his farm and fishing. He was a member of the Southwest City First Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nancy; two sons, Jeff Amos (Abbey) of Gravette, Brad Amos (Jennifer) of Gentry, Ark.; four brothers, Lester Amos (Cheryl), Clark Amos all of Decatur, Merrill Amos, Jerald Amos (Connie) all of Colcord Okla.; two sisters, Marilyn Gosnell (Don) of Owasso, Okla., Carolyn Mercer (Ray) of Bentonville, Ark; and seven grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services with full military honors were held Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Falling Springs Cemetery in Decatur with Pastor Ricky Williams and Pastor Bob Easter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Arkansas Cattleman's Association or the VA Hospital in Fayetteville.

Lottielu Hardesty

Aug. 17, 1927

Dec. 28, 2020

Lottielu Hardesty, 93, of Grove, Okla., died Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side.

She was born Aug. 17, 1927, in Grove to Perry and Viola Meadows. On Oct. 8, 1946, she married Curtis E. Hardesty and worked by his side on their farm. She also worked at a Telephone Company in Miami, Okla. She enjoyed the fellowship of her Church and Christian friends, claiming Christ as her Lord and Savior. She enjoyed gardening, canning and giving to friends and family. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting and crocheting.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Curtis Hardesty; son, Donald Ray; and grandson, James Richerson.

She is survived by her daughter, Annette; son, Ivan; and nine grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Cummings Cemetery in Tiff City, Mo., with Jacob Hardesty officiating.

Harry M. McAfee

Jan. 22, 1932

Jan. 17, 2020

Harry M. McAfee died Jan. 17, 2020, at his home in Jane, Mo.

He was born Jan. 22, 1932, to Ralph A. McAfee and Lorraine (Ohlhausen) in Mulberry, Kan. He graduated from Arcadia High School in 1950. He retired from the U.S. Navy as a Lieutenant Commander after 21 years of service. He married Marilyn DeRenne in 1952. In 1980, he married Emma Lee Rains. After retirement, he worked for five years in the Marketing Department for Cooper Communities. He enjoyed boating on the lakes, adventures in his motor home and spending many winters in Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Lorraine; three sisters, Sherry Alverson, Patty Atchison, Karran Smith; one brother, Bill McAfee; a daughter, Katharine Fisher; and a granddaughter, Amber Russell.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Emma Lee McAfee; sons, David McAfee of Hurricane, W.V., Joel McAfee (Michelle) of Garfield, Ark.; daughters, Bonnie Smith of Pittsburg, Kan., Linda Russell (Jack) of Pittsburg, Kan., Lee Ann Cooper (Jerry) of Anderson, Mo., and Rainey Weaver (Cass) of Phoenix, Ariz.; and 15 grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Pamela Beth Rasmussen

Dec. 10, 1951

Dec. 24, 2020

Pamela Beth "Pam" Rasmussen, 69, of Goodman, Mo., died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at her home after an illness.

She was born Dec. 10, 1951, in Compton, Calif., one of nine children born to Beecher and Katherine (Nevitt) Boblett. She resided in Southern California until moving to Goodman in 1974. On Aug. 28, 1975, she married Timothy Bert Rasmussen and they shared 35 years before his passing on March 6, 2011. She was a devoted homemaker throughout her life and enjoyed gardening, sewing, traveling, spending time on the water and caring for her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tim Rasmussen; and three brothers, Beecher, Frank, Richard Boblett.

She is survived by her three daughters, Jeannine Selig (Larry) of Neosho, Timberly Mitchell (Brian) of Goodman, Kristen Baker (Josh) of Neosho; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Bill Boblett of Rapid City, S.D., Sam Boblett of Goodman; and three sisters, Kathie Andrews of Lamar, Mo., Mary Lou Williams, June Boblett both of Neosho.

Graveside services were held Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Howard Cemetery in Goodman with Bill Hackworth officiating.

Richard Stacy Smith

Sept. 18, 1957

Dec. 25, 2020

Richard Stacy Smith, 63, of Anderson, Mo., died Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Anderson from cancer and the lingering effects of a 2006 automobile accident.

He was born Sept. 18, 1957, in Gardena, Calif., to James E. Smith and Miriam L. Smith (McCleskey). He was married twice. His first wife, Toni Smith (Hungate) of Arkansas with whom he raised their two sons, and Linda (Sam Weber Kirchhoff) of Neosho; they both survive.

He attended schools in California, Missouri and Kansas, including McDonald County High School. He served in the U.S. Army and Reserves, completing over 17 years of service. He worked for Taylor homes in Anderson for several years and co-owned Tri-State Concrete Pumping Service and Tri-State Home Improvements. He enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing and collecting old German Beer Steins. He was of the Baptist faith.

He had four brothers, James M. Smith (deceased), Alan L. Smith (Brenda) of Anderson, John R. Smith (deceased), James E. Smith, Jr. of Anderson.

He is survived by two children, John T. Smith of Gravette, Ark., Bucky Bowers of Anderson; and five grandchildren.

Graveside services were held Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Peace Valley Cemetery in Anderson with Jim Starr officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are being directed to the McDonald County Living Center Activities Department.

Merrily Francis Sutton

Nov. 3, 1930

Dec. 26, 2020

Merrily Francis "Pat" Sutton, 90, of Anderson, Mo., departed life on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at home surrounded by family.

Merrily was born November 3, 1930, to Oliver and Alda Edmisten of Anderson, Mo. She was a lifelong resident of McDonald County. She graduated valedictorian of Pineville High School in 1947 at the age of 16. She was a legal secretary for Robert E. Yocum for many years and continued on to be circuit court clerk at McDonald County Courthouse until her retirement. She loved reading the Bible, nature, taking long walks on the family property, her cats, and spending time with her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Merrily was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Alda Edmisten; her brother, Dr. Leonard Edmisten; her grandparents, G.W. and Mattie Martin and W.T. and Ida Edmisten; five uncles, Frank Martin, Leonard Edmisten, Wid Edmisten, Charles Edmisten and Dee Edmisten; and three aunts, Frances Urick, Violet Maness, and Dovey Bararr.

Merrily is survived by her only child, Rosemary (Sutton) Parsons of the home. She has five grandchildren: Heather N. Sutton of Rogers, Ark.; Cody G. and (Crissy Belknap) Parsons of Pineville, Mo.; (Danny J. and) Brandy E. Tillman of Anderson, Mo.; Anthony M. (and Chelsea) King of Tyler, Texas; and (Michael Umbarger and) Trisha M. King of Lindale, Texas. She has seven great-grandchildren: Donovan G. Parsons of Neosho, Mo.; Gabriel D. Lovatt-Sutton of Neosho, Mo.; Jeanette E. Parsons of Anderson, Mo.; N. Gage Tillman of Anderson, Mo.; K. Reece Tillman of Anderson, Mo.; Grant M. Lovatt-Sutton of Rogers, Ark.; and Grayson M. Parsons of Pineville, Mo.

Granny will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

