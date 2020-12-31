Courtesy Photo Emily and Tony Savage plan to open The Melting Pot Coffee Shop in Noel in coming months. The couple hopes to offer a place where people of all cultures can meet, visit and cultivate new friendships while enjoying some international teas and coffees.

Tony and Emily Savage want to celebrate the various cultures of Noel. The two hope to cultivate relationships in this small riverside town. More commonalities than differences exist, they believe. A coffee shop is a perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee while visiting, sharing poetry and making new friends.

"It's definitely something God has lead us to," he said. "We want to make a difference. We've both worked in coffee shops closely, and traveled internationally. We want to see the coffee shop be a place where everybody can call it home."

Emily said the coffee shop will be the perfect place to start up new conversations, meet new friends and embrace each other's culture.

"Tony and I have both had experience as small-town barristers, and we're excited for the opportunity to serve the community through this coffee shop."

The Melting Pot Coffee Shop will be housed at 319 Main Street, the current location for Headquarters Salon. The owner will relocate, and the Savages have worked out a rental arrangement for February. The couple plans to renovate the space and move in permanently in late spring or early summer.

The two have been quietly making plans, trying to wait on God's timing for the venture to which they feel led, he said.

Obstacles and closed doors have led the couple to a waiting period. They were fine with letting God determine when the coffee shop plans need to roll. Over the past three weeks, however, doors literally have been flying open, and the couple is now prepared to move forward with additional plans, he said. The two will present their plan to the Noel City Council on Jan. 12 for approval, and a city license will be required.

The couple currently lives in Pineville, but they're familiar with Noel's unique culture and feel compelled to offer a coffee shop as a way to connect. Tony currently teaches English as a Second Language in Noel, and Emily works as an accompanist in the Monett School System. Tony lived in Ethiopia for six months, and Emily lived in Haiti for most of her life. The two know what it's like to be in a foreign land and wanting to have a cup of something familiar.

"I really enjoy experiencing different cultures, and the cultural diversity in Noel is a beautiful thing," Emily said. "We hope to include drinks from most, if not all, of the different cultures."

The couple plans to offer specialty coffee drinks, pastries, and a variety of international drinks as well. Somalian Chai tea and Karen tea are just some of the offerings the Savages are planning.

Most importantly, the two want to create a platform where people feel like family.

"We want to break down barriers, finding a place to have common ground," Tony said. Learning more about different cultures bridges the gap for others to see that commonality, he said. "Somalian people are very hospitable," he said. "They are very loving people. We want that to be the narrative. They are some of the most giving people."

Poetry nights, time spent sharing Proverbs, and movie nights are additional ideas the couple plans to promote.

"We want to be a place where people can come together and have some good conversations."