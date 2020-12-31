Courtesy Photo This turkey tail is too chewy to eat, mushroom hunter Gretchen Sharples reports. Some people make tea from this mushroom, she adds.

Gretchen Sharples loves to find unique, colorful and monstrous mushrooms on her 30-acre Anderson farm.

She treks through the woods and down to a creek, going on a treasure hunt to see what she can find. Sharples has great memories of seeking mushrooms as a five-year-old girl, accompanying her dad.

When she and her husband moved to this multi-acre paradise five years ago, however, Sharples renewed her wanderlust interests. It all started rather innocently one day when Sharples and her husband were driving up their driveway. A big orange "something" caught her eye. "I hollered at my husband to stop the car, 'What is that?'"

It was a large orange mushroom, known as chicken of the woods. Sharples was stunned at its bright color, and began to research mushrooms -- and seek the treasured finds on her farm. "I was hooked," she said, "and now I look to see what's out there."

These days, from wood ear and dryad's saddle, to lion's mane and chanterelles, Sharples and her husband enjoy a variety. Their farm features woods and a creek, which she calls a micro-climate that provides for an interesting array of different mushrooms.

Sharples is very well-schooled on the subject. She researches voraciously, watches YouTube videos, and ensures what she is picking -- and then eating -- is not poisonous. She looks at pictures of mushrooms, checking and double-checking. "Just to be safe," she said. The mushroom-seeker is fully sold. The mushrooms are basically a super-food, featuring "good for you" elements. The chicken of the woods variety tastes like chicken, she added.

Sharples and her husband eat mushrooms quite a bit. She also dries and preserves some mushrooms, then tucks them into flower arrangements.

These days, Sharples goes on a treasure hunt weekly. In the summertime, she makes a daily trek. She packs a knife and a basket, enjoying the outdoors and the farm that affords so many varieties. The trips are a lot of fun, and Sharples wishes more people would research and find mushrooms. She believes that if one does the proper research and become knowledgeable, it shouldn't be a dangerous endeavor. "I wish people wouldn't be so scared," she said.

She does caution that mushroom-consumers should "gauge their tummy," after eating some, as any variety could upset one's stomach if "you eat too many." Her treks usually result in unusual treasures. The now-retired hairdresser recently found an oyster mushroom, a large tan specimen that is white in the summer.

The outdoorsy adventuresome lady likes to venture about and see what she can uncover. "I like to get out there and look," she said. When she finds a new treasure, Sharples thoroughly enjoys the hunt.

"It's almost like Christmas!"

Courtesy Photo This chicken of the woods mushroom is one of several Gretchen Sharples has uncovered on her Anderson farm.

Courtesy Photo Gretchen Sharples searches out different varieties of mushrooms on her 30-acre farm in Anderson. This variety, wood ear, is one of several she has found.