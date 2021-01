PHOTOS BY RICK PECK/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The 2020-2021 McDonald County High School girls' basketball team was unavailable for a team photo for the Winter Sports Preview due to a number of players under quarantine after a contact with covid-19. Front row, left to right are: Reagan Myrick, Katelyn Townsend, Ebenee Munoz, Caitlyn Barton, Sydney Killion, Kristen Penn and Carlee Cooper. Back row: Kylan Sherman, Nevaeh Dodson, Kloe Myers, Megan Elwood, Abigail Wiseman, Adasyn Leach, Analisa Ramirez, Natalie Gillming and Ana Clarkson.

The 2020-2021 MCHS freshman girls' basketball team. Front row, left to right, are: Grace Walthall, Yarecci Quintero, Kylan Sherman and Corina Holland. Back row: Natalie Gillming, Ana Clarkson, Helen Martinez and Analisa Ramirez.

Rick Peck/Special to McDonald County Press