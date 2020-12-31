Goodman officials have streamlined the ticket issuing process, improving efficiency and reducing time spent roadside.

In the past, officers hand-wrote citations, which could be up to a 15-minute process, said Goodman Police Chief Adam Miller. The new system, however, allows officers to issue and print a ticket, reducing the amount of time on the traffic stop, Miller said.

To facilitate the change, Miller upgraded the software system the city police utilizes. The new software enables officers to issue the ticket, then sends an email ticket to Pineville court personnel, which the clerks can access online, he said.

The change has been in effect for about a month, Miller said. The new software was installed and the upgrade made in early December.

Improving efficiency became one of Miller's goals after joining Goodman in July. The former sergeant in Anderson, who served there for six years, now heads up Goodman Police Department.

He and full-time officer Carter Graue, along with six part-time officers, are dedicated to helping serve Goodman residents.

That means streamlining processes and creating an easier process, he said.

Before making the software change, officers had to travel to Pineville and deliver hand-written copies of the tickets, he said.

"I don't want people thinking we will be issuing more tickets," Miller stressed, "but it gives us more efficiency and modernizing."

The system also allows officers to quickly run end-of-year reports, which the state requires, he said.

Previously, officers had to manually add and categorize all the different types of incidents and tickets to which they responded throughout the entire year, he said.

Now, with the new system, officers can simply click a button and run a report for an extremely accurate state report, he said.

"We've switched over computer software and got everything up to speed," Miller said. "With one click, it's all automated."

Miller estimates traffic stops that used to take 15 minutes have now been reduced to five to eight minutes. He says that's important to reduce possible dangerous roadside scenarios for both the driver and the officer.

In addition to safety issues, drivers and their passengers can experience wildly varying temperatures if their cars are not equipped with heaters or functional air conditioners.

Pulling over someone and having them deal with being extremely cold or hot temperatures is another factor Miller wants to try to reduce.

"We want the stop to go as quickly as possible," Miller said.