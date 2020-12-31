MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The African Grocery Store located on Main Street in Noel continued to blow smoke and small flames into the sky on Tuesday evening after catching fire early Monday morning. The building has graced Main Street since the 1880s and previously housed Harmon Hardware.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS The African Grocery Store was an economic staple as well as a community gathering place. Many resided above the shop and the adjacent building (which was also burned) served as the only Masjid, or a Muslim place of worship, in town. The Islamic Society of Joplin is spearheading a fundraiser to establish a new Masjid. Donations can be made online or by mail to The Islamic Society of Joplin PO Box 3164 Joplin, MO 64803.