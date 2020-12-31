Division I

The following cases were filed:

Melba J. Keel vs. Richard G. Keel. Dissolution.

State of Missouri:

August Riley Carroll. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Sean A. Slinkard. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Scott J. Davis. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Britteny Nicole Townsend. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Samantha C. Blackburn. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer.

Derek S. Hudson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt.

Conner Kyle Carroll. Failure to deliver/receive a certificate of ownership upon sale/transfer of ownership of motor vehicle/trailer.

The following cases were heard:

None.

State of Missouri:

Justin A. Abbott. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.

Keaton L. Arterburn. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

John Cameron Beyers. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Jake W. Bolling. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $506.

Sean A. Buckner. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

August R. Carroll. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Scott E. Carter. Failed to display plates on motor vehicle/trailer. Guilty plea. Fine of $35.50.

Scott J. Davis. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Curtis Garren. Failed to equip motor vehicle with muffler/adequate muffler/properly attached muffler. Guilty plea. Fine of $300.

Natoshia Niccole Giurbinio. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Andrew R. Howe. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Derek S. Hudson. Driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt. Guilty plea. Fine of $10.

Division II

The following cases were filed:

Citibank vs. Jody Struthers. Suit on account.

Bank of America vs. Carey Whaley. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Ginger Warren. Suit on account.

Midland Funding, LLC vs. Rene Soulier. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Alicia A. Sams. Suit on account.

Freeman Neosho Hospital, LLC vs. Michael D. Owens. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Katrine Y. Santos. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Chad L. Wilson. Suit on account.

Freeman Health System vs. Sabrian L. Reeves. Suit on account.

AutoVest, LLC vs. Shanna L. Sisson. Breach of contract.

Easy Cash ASAP, LLC vs. Michelle Cooper. Breach of contract.

Arvest Bank of Bentonville vs. Stephen W. Roller. Breach of contract.

LVNV Funding, LLC vs. Krista Gallahue. Suit on account.

Discover Bank vs. Lee D. Flory. Contract -- other.

State of Missouri:

Samantha C. Blackburn. Operated motor vehicle owned by another knowing owner of vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

Luis Francisco. DWI-alcohol.

Dakota D. Kimbrough. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Kimberly Dawn Weiser. Failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width -- resulting in an accident and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Derek S. Hudson. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Shawn Brittain. DWI-alcohol and operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Saturnino A. Pecina. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Aileah G. Righter. DWI-alcohol and operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Devin M. Walsh. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license.

Misshay J. Smith. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident.

Hamdi Hire Mohamed. As owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.

Austin D. Outt. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation and exceeded posted speed limit.

Mariah Putnam. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid 0f 10 grams or less.

Terry Shawn Bryant. DWI-alcohol, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and failed to stop for steady red signal at crosswalk/stop line/point nearest intersection.

August R. Carroll. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Devin M. Walsh. Exceeded posted speed limit.

Matthew D. Crooks. DWI-alcohol.

Felonies:

Dustin S. Tygart. Passing bad check and possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana.

Jacob Ray Boyd. Unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kevin L. Busker. Driving while revoked/suspended.

The following cases were heard:

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Susan Bandera. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Stephanie D. Beaver et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Jakeb Bryant. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Jeff T. Cargile. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Jeremy Clark. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Benjamin Collins. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Marissa N. Cramer. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Myron M. David. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Health System vs. Jessica B. Divine. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Mang C. Nithang vs. Heather Walker et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Desirae Ezra. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Vincent F. Fitial. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Lyndia N. Gipson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Northwest Arkansas Hospital, LLC vs. Trashell Hemingway et al. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Brandon S. Hole. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Freeman Neosho Hospital vs. Talisha L. Hudson. Suit on account. Judgment for plaintiff.

Anglin Family Investments, LLC vs. Andey W. Hunter et al. Unlawful detainer. Judgment for plaintiff.

State of Missouri:

Christopher J. Abbey. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $125.

Moustapha S. Abdi. Theft/stealing and property damage. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Fabian Abuayo-Lopez. Fish without permit for non-resident. Guilty plea. Fine of $149.50.

Susan Antakbon. Possess black bass of illegal length. Guilty plea. Fine of $14.50.

Angela D. Atherton. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $50.50.

Brett J. Beck. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Joshua G. Benford. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Austin D. Bennett. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $160.50.

Steven Morgan Bertrand. Operated motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner -- involving an accident. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

August Riley Carroll. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Scott E. Carter. Operated motorcycle when driver's license not validated for such operation. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Sean Franklin Cartwright. DWI-alcohol. Guilty plea. Two years unsupervised probation.

Jennifer Cenobio. Possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Guilty plea. Fine of $250.

Timmy L. Dial. Fish without permit. Guilty plea. Fine of $49.50.

Michael C. Donica. DWI-alcohol and driving while revoked/suspended. Guilty plea. Fine of $200. Two years unsupervised probation.

Colene S. Fisher. Failed to yield after stopping to vehicle that entered intersection/so close to cause hazard. Guilty plea. Fine of $60.50.

Wesley C. Fisher. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $70.50.

Sean T. Gailey. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $85.50.

Natoshia Niccole Giurbino. Exceeded posted speed limit. Guilty plea. Fine of $100.50.

Eva Lani Hawley. Failure to register motor vehicle. Guilty plea. Fine of $185.50.

Derek S. Hudson. Operated motor vehicle without a valid license. Guilty plea. Fine of $135.50.

Felonies:

Amanda D. Barnes. Non-support. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Roy L. Bumstead. Property damage. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Milo C. S. Crabtree. Resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony. Guilty plea. Four years incarceration, Department of Corrections. Four months Shock Incarceration, report ordered.

Joshua L. Erickson. Possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.

Vernon Paul Fields Jr. Unlawful possession of a firearm. Guilty plea. Five years supervised probation.