Arkansas Master Naturalists Training

The Northwest Arkansas chapter of Arkansas Master Naturalists is accepting applications for upcoming training, which will start in late January. Training for 2021 will occur via Zoom, with approximately 50 hours of virtual lectures and interpreted hike videos. Trainees have a choice of attending either Saturday morning or Wednesday evening classes, each lasting three to four hours. Some small-group, socially-distanced field time is also planned. Please visit nwamn.org to complete an application.