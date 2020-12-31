This booking report indicates that the people listed below were arrested or given notice to appear in court in connection with the charges listed next to their names. It does not indicate guilt or innocence in regard to any of the alleged offenses.

Nov. 22

Rodizon Abed Juarez IX, 25, Carthage, receiving stolen property

Nov. 23

Noah Vann Sanderson, 42, Anderson, domestic assault and kidnapping

Shun'tavion Laddarrias Thomas, 23, Noel, murder and armed criminal action

Nov. 24

Robert Denaeyer, 36, Grove, Okla., exceeded posted speed limit

Dwayne Jerry, 22, Noel, burglary, operated motor vehicle without a valid license and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Amboro Takuma Ruan, 63, Noel, DWI-alcohol

Nov. 25

Earnest Lowell Arey, 64, Wyandotte, Okla., operated motor vehicle without a valid license

Jerry Leon Wolfgang Baker, 29, Lawton, Okla., driving while revoked/suspended, DWI-alcohol, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop and as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility

Jordan Robert McGehee, 18, Goodman, unlawful use of weapon -- possess weapon and controlled substance, possession of a defaced firearm and delivery of 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid

Nov. 26

Takuma Amboro Ruan, 63, Noel, driving while revoked/suspended and failed to drive on right half of roadway when roadway was of sufficient width

Nov. 27

Charlie Keith Holland, 41, Noel, out-of-state fugitive

William Dennis Lincoln, 46, Neosho, exceeded posted speed limit and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Nov. 28

Thomas Ryan Barkfelt, 37, Neosho, theft/stealing

Wendy A. Barkfelt, 40, Neosho, trespassing and theft/stealing

Rusty Alan Cooper, 46, no address given, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, gave false information to officer, non-support, theft/stealing, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility, resisting/interfering with arrest, detention, stop by fleeing, driving while revoked/suspended, failure to register motor vehicle and driver/front seat passenger failed to wear properly adjusted/fastened safety belt

Justin Anthony Davis, 22, Bentonville, Ark., failed to yield

Joseph McGuire, 30, Pineville, as owner, operated motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia