Southwest City's Board of Alderman discussed water and sewer billing rates for multi-family residences during the regular meeting on Tuesday.

When new rates were instated for Jan. 2021 and new winter averages were being calculated, City Clerk Krystal Austen discovered that multi-family residences (such as apartments and duplexes) are being billed for water and sewer incorrectly, at the same rate as single-family residences.

Currently, multi-family residences receive the base rate of 1,000 gallons and then are charged the overage rate for every 1,000 gallons thereafter.

Multi-family residences should be charged at a base rate multiplied by the number of units. For example, if the base rate is set for the first 1,000 gallons, a multi-family residence with 15 units would receive 15,000 gallons at the base rate before being charged the overage rate for every 1,000 gallons thereafter.

Austen said she was unable to find any council minutes that supported this billing. Using the provided figures, Austen calculated the annual income lost for water at $3,870 and the annual income lost for sewer at $6,130.

After reviewing proposed Ordinance No. 633, which would address these billing inconsistencies, Alderman Amber Killion and Alderman Shain Scott suggested putting the ordinance into effect on Feb. 1, 2021, rather than Jan. 1, 2021, to allow time for tenants and landlords to be notified of the changes.

Mayor David Blake addressed the council regarding emergency alerts for issues within the city. He said that a chlorinator at the wastewater plant went down on Saturday and a boil order advisory was issued, but many residents weren't promptly notified.

Blake said that residents can sign up to receive push notifications for any emergencies within town by visiting mcdonaldcountyema.org or by texting their zip code to 888777 for localized alerts.

Departmental Reports

Police Chief Bud Gow reported that, since the last meeting, the department has issued 11 tickets, made four arrests on warrants, assisted with 6 lock-outs, secured one at-large animal, responded to one motor vehicle accident and provided assistance to neighboring agencies three times.

In other business, the council:

• Heard about progress at the lake created by the Honey Creek dam;

• Compared quotes from Connell Insurance and CornerStone Insurance. The council voted to renew the city's policy with Connell for property, liability and cybersecurity insurance;

• Discussed creating a Facebook page for council members to interact with constituents. After weighing the pros and cons, alderman Amber Killion recommended that council members introduce themselves on the City of Southwest City, Mo. page quarterly;

• Announced winners of the Christmas Lights Contest as follows: first place is awarded to Courtney Gilker of 714 Mill St.; second place is awarded to Jerry and Debbie Dover of 505 S. Broadway St.; and third place is awarded to Sulema Jacobo of 201 Cherokee St.;

• Paid bills in the amount of $5,344.58.