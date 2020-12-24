MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jerry and Debbie Dover, of 505 S. Broadway St., placed second in the Southwest City Christmas Lights Contest with a score of 4.3 out of 5.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jerry and Debbie Dover, of 505 S. Broadway St., placed second in the Southwest City Christmas Lights Contest with a score of 4.3 out of 5.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jerry and Debbie Dover, of 505 S. Broadway St., placed second in the Southwest City Christmas Lights Contest with a score of 4.3 out of 5.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Jerry and Debbie Dover, of 505 S. Broadway St., placed second in the Southwest City Christmas Lights Contest with a score of 4.3 out of 5.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Courtney Gilker, of 714 Mill St., placed first in the Southwest City Christmas Lights Contest with a score of 5 out of 5.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Courtney Gilker, of 714 Mill St., placed first in the Southwest City Christmas Lights Contest with a score of 5 out of 5.

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Courtney Gilker, of 714 Mill St., placed first in the Southwest City Christmas Lights Contest with a score of 5 out of 5.

Sulema Jacobo, of 201 Cherokee St., placed third in the Southwest City Christmas Lights Contest with a score of 4 out of 5.

Sulema Jacobo, of 201 Cherokee St., placed third in the Southwest City Christmas Lights Contest with a score of 4 out of 5.

Sulema Jacobo, of 201 Cherokee St., placed third in the Southwest City Christmas Lights Contest with a score of 4 out of 5.

Megan Davis

McDonald County Press

[email protected]

MEGAN DAVIS/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Courtney Gilker, of 714 Mill St., placed first in the Southwest City Christmas Lights Contest with a score of 5 out of 5.