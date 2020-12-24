JEFFERSON CITY -- State Rep. Dirk Deaton is seeking to recognize one of the nation's fallen heroes in the upcoming legislative session by sponsoring a bill that would rename a portion of U.S. Business Highway 71 in McDonald County as the "Army PFC Christopher Lee Marion Memorial Highway."

Deaton's HB 544 is filed for the purpose of recognizing Army Private First Class Christopher Lee Marion, a lifelong resident of Pineville, who fulfilled his dream of becoming a soldier after enlisting in 2005. He was subsequently assigned to the 101st Airborne Division and deployed to Iraq. Marion was tragically killed in the line of duty while on patrol on Feb. 22, 2006, after his Humvee was hit by a roadside bomb.

"This is a well-deserved honor, and I am pleased to sponsor this bill and truly commemorate the memory of this young McDonald County man by naming U.S. Business 71 in front of McDonald County High School, extending to his hometown of Pineville," Deaton, R-Noel, said. "Marion was an extraordinary young American who inspired all he met. He was a fun-loving, happy, energetic man who loved his family, his friends, and his country."

Each October, the McDonald County High School JROTC program, sets aside a day to remember Marion, his life, his dedication, and his sacrifice. Marion was a JROTC cadet at McDonald County High School prior to his graduation and joining the U.S. Army. Deaton hopes that, with the help of the Missouri General Assembly, Marion's memory can be further immortalized with the dedication of a portion of the highway in his name.

Deaton's legislation will be considered by the Missouri General Assembly when it officially convenes for the 2021 legislative session on Jan. 6.