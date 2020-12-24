RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Lawson Steele, right, beams with excitement after being surprised by his brother, Drake Steele, coming home from Army basic training and AIT right before Christmas.

When Pvt. Drake Steele -- U.S. Army Infantryman was scheduled to come home from basic training and advanced individual training just in time for Christmas, he wanted to surprise his family members.

He enlisted the help of his stepmother, Meghan Steele of Goodman. The plan was to surprise everyone else in the family. Drake's sister, Hadlee, 10, found out by accident, but she kept quiet about the plan so that Drake could surprise his father, Sean, and little brother, Lawson, 4.

Meghan picked up Drake on Dec. 14 at Kansas City, and he spent the night at a friend's house so they could pull off the surprises the next day. After surprising Sean at work on Dec. 15, Meghan, Sean, Hadlee and Drake headed to Goodman Elementary School to wait for Lawson to get out of class.

Meghan said, "About a month ago we said, 'Lawson, what are you going to ask Santa for for Christmas?' He said, 'Drums and a robot and for Bubba to come home' ... he thought of that on his own."

The family talked about what it was like having Drake gone for six months.

"It was really hard," Hadlee said. "Sometimes I would cry."

"We would talk about things we like about him," Meghan said. "We would write letters. Lawson can't write. He's only four, so he would draw pictures. We would FaceTime as often as we could."

She continued, "These two, if you ask Lawson and Drake who their best friend is, Drake will tell you Lawson and Lawson will tell you Drake."

Drake turned 19 while away. He said basic training involved "a lot of push-ups, running, shooting machine guns, shooting mortars, a lot of PT."

He added, "Ever since I was a kid, it's something I wanted to do. I'm a person that's going and going and going. Can't sit still. I get bored."

He said his long-term goals include being in the Rangers and doing special operations. He hopes to become a non-commissioned officer at some point.

"We're all super proud," Megan said. She noted the covid-19 pandemic put a damper on Drake's training because he had three ceremonies, a Turning Green ceremony, a Turning Blue ceremony and graduation, all of which the family was unable to attend because of the pandemic.

When Lawson came out of the school, he did not see Drake at first but was surprised and excited to see his sister at his school. Then when his parents pointed to Drake, he exclaimed, "Bubba!" and flew into Drake's arms.

Following the surprise at the school, Drake was scheduled to surprise his mother and step-father.

Drake is set to report to his unit on Jan. 4.

RACHEL DICKERSON/MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Pvt. Drake Steele - U.S. Army Infrantryman and brother, Lawson, 4, are pictured at Goodman Elementary School.