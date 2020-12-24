Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Joshuwa and I am 3 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is blue presents with race cars. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Joshuwa

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Kale and I am 4 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am wishing for is dinosaurs and racing cars. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Kale

Dear Santa,

Hi, My name is Paisley and I am 4 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is a pink present with toys and babies. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Paisley

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Wyatt and I am 4 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is toy cars. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Wyatt

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Rowdy and I am 4 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is balls and an ipad. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Rowdy

Dear Santa,

Hi, My name is Colleen and I am 4 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is dinosaurs and dolls. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Colleen

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Rose and I am 4 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is mermaids and stuffed animals. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Rose

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Vincent and I am 3 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is toys and balls. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Vincent

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Riley and I am 5 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is a pooping flamingo and lots of Playdoh. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Riley

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Jakob and I am 4 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is a dragon. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Jakob

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Baylea and I am 4 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is a 4 wheeler that goes really fast. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Baylea

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Vincent and I am 3 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is a dog. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Vincent

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Angel and I am 3 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is PJ Mask. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Angel

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Drue and I am 5 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is a tank. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Drue

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Doc and I am 4 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is toys! Shark ship, nerf gun, a big tank and Godzilla. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Doc

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Payton and I am 4 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is a driving dump car and a playset inside with a slide and a bunkbead, a mermaid, a princess, and a phone, and a purse with my own wallet. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Payton

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Kobe and I am 5 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is little toy legos, a new gator because my other one broke and a new 4-wheeler because my other one broke and a bunch of Christmas Trees and a lot of stockings. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Kobe King

Dear Santa,

Hi! My name is Jolene and I am 3 years old! This year I have been nice. I am so excited for Christmas this year! What I am really wishing for is a ballerina dress. Thank you so much! Hope you have a safe trip on Christmas Eve!

Love, Jolene

Dear Santa,

My name is Ruby Frazier. I have been very good because I help my mom with chores. For Christmas I want LOLs and Barbies and a tablet.

Love, Ruby

Dear Santa,

Are you OK? Please can you give me some presents? I want a Pokemon Japanese booster box and a minigun nerf gun and a first edition Yugio packs and a tablet.

Hope you're OK.

Love, Paul

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? Can you please bring me some presents? I have been good and bad. These are some things I want: my family to be happy and Coronavirus to be over and I would like a new baby doll.

Love, Reese

Dear Santa,

How do you deliver present in one night? I will leave you cookies for you. I want a cave club doll, just one and one LOL doll and one elf for my house. Can I have a special ornament?

Love, Skye

Dear Santa,

Please can I have SoRRY! Please can i have a Mine craft and can i have a Fort nite How have you been?

Love, Dominick

Dear Santa,

My name is Trinity. I am 7 years old. I don't know how Ive been. I really want a glamper. That's all I want. Anyway why havint I been getting presints from you?

love, Trinity

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I've nice. My family Has been waiteng for you. I want a Pokemon and and I want a iPad and I want games And I want some books and JaPanese booster box.

Love, Halle

Dear Santa,

I have been naughty some times but I have been trying to be nice. Please do not put coal in my stocking. I want a toy Jeep that actually drives. It's Landon I I'm 8 years old.

Landon

Dear Santa,

All I want for Christmas is my family to be happy. I have been naughty and I do have fights with my brother. I do have attitudes. What's your favorite cookies? I am 8 years old. How are your reindeer?

Love, Gracelynn

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer doing? There are the things I want: Pokemon Packs, Transformers toys and sorry. I will leave you 10 cookies and milk.

Love, Cayton

Dear Santa,

My name is Jenna. I am nine years old and live in Pineville, MO. I have been really nice this year. An example to show that is I cleaned the dishes in the sink. I set goals that I have accomplished. And I was nice to my brother, most of the time. I would like fake nails and a fake nail glue. I would also like new head Phones that can connect to the school computers so I can bring them to school. Thank you Santa.

Love, Jenna

Dear Santa,

My name is Adrien. I am nine years old and I live in Goodman. I think I have been good. I have cleaned and organize my whole house and help my mom with dishes. This year I want a puppy, a pony, bunny, a hoodie that says hi, a set of convicis, lots of rain, a hamster and a new iPad because I accdently broke my iPad. PS. I will give you brownies, cupcakes and cookies with some eggnog.

Love, Adrien.

Dear Santa,

My name is Maelee i'm 10 year's old and i'm from Pinville, MO. I am pretty sure ive been very nice this year. I think ive been good this year because ive not done any thing mean! I have also tried to help people clean up and do all kinds of things. That's why I think i've been nice. What I want for Christmas is a phone a huvorboared and toy's. Even though I have a lot of shoe's and clothe's I want some more because I might like it. I also want more makeup. I want all of those things because I think they can be usefull. I also want a pomaranian.

Love, Maelee

Dear Santa,

My name is Maddox. I live in Goodman. I am 9 years old. I have been nice this year. I help my mom doing the longere. I help my mom clen. For my wish list I want a new Diary of a Wimpy Kid book, a tiny safe and a fan.

Love, Maddox

P.S you well get milk a cookes

Dear Santa,

My name is David. I'm 9. I live in Pineville, MO I have been nice. I have opened the door for someone. I have gave my mom a drink. I have followed the rules. and I have played with my friends. Here is my wish list ... a ps5 vr a new blaket a new coat

Love, david

P.S I will leave cookies

Dear Santa,

My name is Fisher, I am ten. I live in Powel, MO. I have been nice because take the trash out. I help with chores. I hunt or fish. My wish this year is to have more Pokemon. Also I want a rock container for my crystals.

Love, Fisher

Dear Santa,

My Name is Andrew and im 10 years olD and I was Born in CaliforniA. But Now i live in Pineville Missouri. and i was Nice this year exampls. I helped. my mom clean and Do. the dishes and what i want is a Phone and a Dog.

Love, Andrew

Dear Santa,

My name is Jesse, I am 10, and I have been nice also I live in Pinville. The resons I be good is that I have be doing all my dishes and my lundry when I remember to and also I have been helping my dad with my sister, like this moring I got her a drink and a poptart for breafast. Also I helped my mom with my nughty brother. So that's why I should get Christmas. What I want for Christmas is a Xbox one and games, also a portblale washer for dad and a pair of anima shoes.

Love, Jesse

Dear Santa,

My name is Sophie. I am 9 year's old. I live in Pineville MO. This year I have been very nice. I did the dishes. I helped put the snack's away and I folded my clothes. For my wish list I would like a hoverboard. Another thing I would like is a dog. I would like it to be a pug if you could. one more thing I would like is a new tablet because my tablet is broken. ps I will leave chocolate chip cookies and milk.

Love, Sophie

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Liam and I am 8 years old. I live in Pineville, Missouri. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. Math books. 2. Roller skates. 3. Computer. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Liam

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Sophia Sowa and I am 8 years old. I live in Pineville, Missouri. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. Stuffed animals. 2. Laptop. 3. Unicorn toys. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for your and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Sophia Sowa

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Shane and I am 9 years old. I live in Pineville, Missouri. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. iphone 11 pro max. 2. Chucky doll. 3. momo doll. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Shane Deal

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is James Johnson and I am 9 years old. I live in Pineville, Missouri. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. Avenger lego set. 2. Nintendo Switch controller. 3. Hot wheel set. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, James

Dear Santa,

Hello, Santa! My name is Kayla Porter and I am 9 years old. I live in Pineville, Missouri. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. Hoverboard. 2. Skateboard. 3. Rollerskates. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Kayla Porter

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Autumn Lexis Duvall and I am 9 years old. I live in Pineville, Missouri. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. A Pranking Kit. 2. My dad a new phone. 3. A Tent that is Pink. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Autumn

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Gavin Firchau and I am 9 years old. I live in Pineville, Missouir. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. masks. 2. color pencils. 3. math. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Gavin

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Audrey Shumate and I am 8 years old. I live in Anderson, Missouri. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. School Supplies. 2. A puppy. 3. clothes. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Audrey

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Katlin White and I am 8 years old. I live in Anderson, Missouri. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. laptop. 2. cooper. 3. doll. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Katlin

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Allie Mader and I am 9 years old. I live in Pineville, Missouri. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. Switch games. 2. iphone 11. 3. case. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Allie

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Wesley Bridges and I am 8 years old. I live in Pineville, Missouri. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. XBox. 2. Nintendo DS. 3. Nintendo Switch. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Wesley

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Alexis and I am 9 years old. I live in Anderson, Missouri. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. Dinosaur. 2. Horses. 3. Dolls. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Alexis

Dear Santa,

Hello Santa! My name is Adam Wright and I am 9 years old. I live in Pineville, Missouri. I have been very good this year and have been thinking of what I would like for Christmas. 1. family. 2. hot wheel. 3. iphone 12. I am very excited for your visit and will leave out cookies and milk for you and some carrots for your reindeer.

Love, Adam

Dear Santa,

This year for Christmas I want every family to get presents or just to have a good Christmas! I also want stuff for my puppies at home. Also, some more things I want are little gift baskets and food, and hats, gloves, and coats for homeless people to make their day! But on the top of my list is tickets to New York City! If your reading Santa, I'm making you M & M cookies.

Love, Addison Nicholas

Dear Santa,

I got a new puppy and his name is duke. he is so cute and lovely we have to potty train him witch is hard sometimes so I want for christmas stuff for my puppy. When you come In the chimey look at him and you can pet him If you want. But I want stuff for duke. I need a new collar and dog food. toys pretty much any thing will make me happy. last year I got me a new phone so thank you for that. I hope I get Doggy stuff for christmas I am excided for christmas this year

Love, Riley Farris

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a baby doll that looks real, and if you convinse daddy to a tree house that would be sweet. It's OK if you can't, I'll be ok with what ever you give me. If you know the Easter Bunny can you ask him why that one he didn't put candy in the eggs? Next Christmas can you tell Sparkel to bring her house back, and can you tell everyone at the north pole I said hi please. Thank you so, so much!

Love, Rayne L Knox

Dear Santa,

What I wand for Christmas is a dirt bike, a four wheeler, a 22 gun, and a nintendo switch.

Love, Kyler Vance

Dear Santa,

I want a brum set and a gutter. and I want a big bone that look looks like a canbycane for my dog named Paches. i Phone 11 max Prow. I want a dog dlancet.

Love, Hunter Arnold

Dear Santa,

I would realy like to have a barbie doll or a amarican girl doll. The barbie doll would be a vetron like a cop. The amarican girl doll would have long straight brown hair and she has to look cute. I would also like more stufies so I could snugle with them when im asleep.

Love, Raven

Dear Santa,

I woold like a forweeler a dog, raser, a brother, mount, hamster, stuft animals, toy's, cell animals/pet's

Love, Kaylee

Dear Santa,

What I would like for Christmas is a book called Morpheus Road: The Light and if you have any extra time I would like a game for my Nintendo Switch that is called Deltafune. Thank you for reading this.

Love, Stormee Baker

Dear Santa,

Hi, I want to know if your real or not. If you are get me a big nerf gun so I know and I told my mom to get me etheir a nerf gun, drawing stuf or a hot whels set. Sometimes I dont think your real but this year I am going to figure that out. So get me the nerf gun so I know. Or write back thank you.

Love, Areanna W.

Dear Santa,

I wold like a Xbox 360 Xbox 1S and A Phone Because you are the gratest and I wish you where my grandpa so you cold have stack wald you like to know ware I live you probely know alredy oh Do not forget a RC plane.

Love, Quentin

Dear Santa,

I want the new PS5 so me and my cousin can play on it. I also want to know do you know the tooth fairy and it rudaths really have a red nose. How mutch chrismas movies do you really have about you.

Love, Ethan Massey

Dear Santa,

I would like to have laptop for Crisistmis or a monkey and some nike shoes and some Gift cards for PS4 and some hudes and some socks

Love, Dakota

Dear Santa,

I wish for a PS5 for my dad and all the massagers for my mom and my step mom, a iPhone 12 for my sister and my mom. I wish for a knew car for my half sister. But for me I want a PS5 and iPhone 12 Pro Max

Love, Waylon

Dear Santa,

Sant I wan't betes solo Ins and I want a monky, and mouse and kebord, mac book, caladoode cold war, or NBA 2K 21.

Love, Case Bridgeford

Dear Santa,

I relly wan't a taplet and a close and I wan't a mercven doll with a house and close for the doll and shoes and I wan't a desk.

Love, Kiley

Dear Santa,

how are you and Mrs Clause doing? This year I hope you are not social distancing. This year can I have highheels? Can you please tell the raindeer and Mrs Clause I said hi and marry Christmas. Can I also have airpods and a apple watch this year please. Can I also have a puppy and the food and things I need for them

Love, Jessi Tucker

Dear Santa,

How did you get so Fat? The did you shave your beard during quarintine? How is Mrs. Claus and the raindeer? I want a Monke for christmas and a sloth. How are the elfs do they have to Social distance and were masks and gloves? Do the raindeer were masks? How do they social distance will fly in the sleigh?

Love, Jaxon Massey

Dear Santa,

All l would like for Christmas is a bean bag chair, and a friend, and Im wondering if Mrs. Claus is ok. Please tell me if your ok too.

Love, Kemem

Dear Santa,

This year I want a new tablet my brother broke mine. I also want red, white and blue softball and volley ball gear. Don't kiss my mom again! I really want bath and body works and slime. Can you come and not eat my cookies and milk. Do you move buddy. Send a letter back please.

Love, Kamryn

Dear Santa,

Wen is it gonu snow in Missouir and what do youer reindeer look like and can i giv you a preent?

Love, Jadon Boyle

Dear Santa,

I want a dog and cat and hamster for crimis.

Love, Beth

Dear Santa,

I really want a bell from one of your reindeer. I am a true believer. If I get a bell from your reindeer I will be really happy. You bring a lot of joy to my family every year. Thank you for being a part of everybodys life.

Love, Brionna G. Ziemianin

Dear Santa,

This year I would like to ask a queston. My queston is if you can Help my mom? She is pregnat and she is Herting. I just whant her to fell Beter I Do not whant any Toys the only thing I can ask for is for you to Help my mom and to give my mom a Happy time with my new brother Baby Niols. Thank you and tell your littel elves I said HELLO and tell the reindeer and Miss. Close that I said Hello and Have a wonderful Cristmas!

Love, Trinity Porter

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I help my mom clen the house. 2. I help my dad to freed the dogs. 3. I help me to Be good.

My Christmas wishes are: 1. I wut a iPad for Christmas. 2. I wut to wonker on my rening. 3. I wut a little cat for christmas.

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Joselyn

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. hat mi mac with her run 2. duyen mi wru 3. r hepmi gromol.

My Christmas wishes are: 1. D. Pon. 2. lagos. 3. cpudr.

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Gunner

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I have helped my mom with chores. 2. I helped my aunt sell things. (signs) 3. cleaned my aunts house. (it was hard)

My Christmas wishes are: 1. To get lots of legos. 2. Some money. (to buy presents). 3. clay so I can model.

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Khloe

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I have been good to my friends. 2. I make something to my BFF. 3. I love christmas.

My Christmas wishes are 1. I wishes is horses toy. 2. I wishes for snow. 3. I wishes is a efl.

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Hope

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. help my sister 2. helping my mom 3. helping my Dad.

My Christmas wishes are: 1. a phone and 2. a Dog and 3. a Baby cat.

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jadah Maxwell

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. i have bin kinde 2. i have bin wrking hord 3. i have bin nis to my fists.

My Christmas wishes are: 1. a baby Dog 2. a baby cat 3. a baby trdl

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Justin

Dear Santa,

I have been goodish this year! I have done these nice things: 1. Help my aunt Alissa with her homework. 2. Helped my sister Nevahe with her spelling words. 3. Helped my mom with cleaning the house.

My Christmas wishes are: 1. New Shoes/ size 6/2 2. coloring set 3 paint set.

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Aubrey

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I have helped my mom feed the dogs. 2. I have helped my frindes. 3. I have helped claen the class room.

My Christmas wishes are: 1. I wont a new nerf gun and nerf boletes. 2. I wont a new lego car set. 3. I wont a toy nerf bow with nerf arows.

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Walter

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I helped my sister. 2. I cleaned my bedroom. 3. I helped my mom clean.

My Christmas wishes are: 1. I want a new hody. 2. I want a new tv. 3. I want a pare of tinishoes.

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Baylie

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. macing my bed 2. cling my ram 3. throing away my trash

My Christmas wishes are: 1. a bebe gun 2. a noy nre gon 3. Legos Now

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, David

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. Helpt my mom Bake. 2. Helpt my thehre. 3. Helpt my nane.

My Christmas wishes are: 1. A gaming habe sat 2. a habe fons 3. a tadlit

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Dylan

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I helped a frend out. 2. I helped my mom do the dishes. 3. and helped my Dad.

My Christmas wishes are: 1. LOLs 2. Cristles 3. for everBody is happy

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Reni

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I have done chores. 2. I have ben nice at school. 3. I have ben nice at home.

My Christmas wishes are 1. PS4, ds, a new game, a new toy and, a new 2. stuf animal

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Ashton

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I have tacled someone and hep them 2. I hlped people in school 3. I helped my teacher

My Christmas wishes are: 1. Chifes jersey 2. sweatpants 3. new tv

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Jaxton

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I helped clean the house 2. I clean the car 3. I did not punch sterling

My Christmas wishes are: 1. The puppy Moca 2. a flat screen tv 3. Biney

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Lilianna

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. Haveint isoltind my Brther 2. sang song's aBout you. 3. made cookies

My Christmas wishes are: 1. PS5 2. Desk 3. iPhon 12

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Gide

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I have helped people. 2. I have ben kind to other. 3. I have done my chorse.

My Christmas wishes are: 1. I wish to have a bucket of chicken. 2. I wish to have a I Phone 11. 3. I wish to have a new room.

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Natalie Richards

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. helped my friends with worck. 2. helped look for somting. 3. I got a present for a friend.

My Christmas wishes are: 1. to have my own puppy 2. and to be adel to fly 3. also to have

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Latrisha

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. Played with my Brother. 2. I cleaned my room. 3. I helped my mom.

My Christmas wishes are: 1. a marker maker. 2. a BuBle set. 3. a Big Hachamals egg.

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Emily Gilbert

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. open a door for some body 2. when pepole drop stuff gib 3. buy stuff for my mom

My Christmas wishes are: 1. my borther to shut up 2. dirt bike 3. fourweler.

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Kollin

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I helped dad on the farm. 2. Help mom clean. 3. Let the dog sleep in my room.

My Christmas wishes are: 1. A PS4 2. A imac 3. A tiny home.

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Cash

Dear Santa,

I have been very good this year! I have done these nice things: 1. I helped others. 2. I played with others. 3. I worked hard.

My Christmas wishes are: 1. Legos 2. Pokemon 3. Backpack

I hope you enjoy the cookies and milk!

Love, Weston

Dear Santa,

I want a BaBy Yotu. I won't a BaBy Brather. I won'td mine for wiler. I won't a Baby sistor. I won't a girl Elf on the shlf.

Love, Summer

Dear Santa,

I would like a nintindo and a wii and a Xbax.

Love, Konnor

Dear Santa,

I really really want a ball pit and a nerf gun iphone and a Lots of candy and a elf on a shelf.

Love, Sterling

Dear Santa,

Is it OKay if I have Winks back for a Lidl bit.

Love, Brayden

Dear Santa,

I would like blue head Phones I wish you would bring me mak taBol wit a mirand makup and BaBe Dos I want a Dress

Love, Gloria

Dear Santa,

I like a tablet. I like a cat. I like a dog. I like a hrs. I like a sistor.

Love, Kaileena

Dear Santa,

I really want a Kitten Cafe.

Love, Gabby

Dear Santa,

All I wun't is to have fun because last year I got a hole realy big box of toy's. Most kid's don't. Some kid's don't even get any toy's for Christmas.

Love, Jordyn

Dear Santa,

I would like a nintindos witch. Xbox anb a wii. flineeet theat has a kamraon it anb it is makhcitay a controller hara hapecrism is Santa.

Love, Sawyer

Dear Santa,

I would like a cat Red and Green I really want a magic 8 ball I would like love I would like a Dress I would like a Happy Holday

Love, Jewellisa

Dear Santa,

I want a mini 4 wheeler. I want a 300 nerf guns. I want a hover board. I want a rc car and a mini Drone. I want a play station.

Love, Greysen

Dear Santa,

I wont a mage 8 Ball. and a ringer ling. baby alive doll. tablet. lols.

Love, Emily

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard A pocket knife A minidrone A barn tank A dirt bike reindeer costume

Love, Valory

Dear Santa,

Play station and dirt bike I want my dad and mom get back together

Love, Kamdon

Dear Santa,

I would a Horse. I would crislel coW. I would a liZard turtl violin.

Love, Novalee

Dear Santa,

I want a toy horse. I want a toy barn i want the barn to be widin. I want a horse stuffed animal and a cat and a unicorn.

Love, Emily

Dear Santa,

I really want a toy school bus toy. I would like a IPad. I want a toy titanic. I want a nerf gun. I want a pet Fish.

Love, Daniel

Dear Santa,

I wold like a LOL OMG. a hoverboad. a mimidrone.

Love, Milah

Dear Santa,

I wish you would bring me toy Horse that I can ride it. I will aso want to play a big toy it's a bog toy

Love, Sophia

Dear Santa,

I realy want a nintindo swich. A real gun. A nerf gun. A toy tank. A dirt bike. All for Christmas.

Love, Ian

Dear Santa,

I wish you would bring me a hover board.

Love, Allison