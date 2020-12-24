Sign in
Santa Letters Goodman December 24, 2020 at 4:00 a.m.

Goodman Elementary

First grade

Dear Santa,

What I want for Christmas is a Teddy Bear that can talk and say "mommy, mommy, I want you." Thank you Santa for the Teddy Bear.

Alyssa

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a scooter, coloring book, and a phone. I make smart choices at school. Thank you Santa Claus I love you!

Love, Vince.

Dear Santa

For Christmas I would like two cats and an iphone for Christmas.

Love, Maddie

Dear Santa,

I want a dog, a cat, and a stuffy toy. I want a scooter for Christmas.

Trey

Dear Santa,

I want a phone but my parents say no. I want a hoverboard. I want a baby doll. I love you Santa and your elves.

Love, Kaylee

Dear Santa,

I would like for Christmas a bike and a Duncan yo yo, iPhone, sword, and a gun.

Ty

Dear Santa,

I want a little dirt bike for Christmas.

Love, Mason

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I want new hair stripes then I want a hoverboard. Then I want new nails. Then I want a new phone.

Love you, Sailor

Dear Santa,

I would like a dirt bike. I would like a fit bit. I would like a Call of Duty Ghost. I would like a baby and I would like a ferret.

Love, Kurt

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like a new hoverboard and a Barbie and an XBox 2 and a 3D printer, a crusted lizard and a iPhone. Thank you for all the things.

Love, Willow

Dear Santa,

I would like a bike and I would like a phone. I love you. I would like a lucky pencil.

Love, Brantley

Dear Santa,

I would like a hoverboard for Christmas. Dear Santa, I would like for Christmas an iPhone. Thank you for the presents.

Love, Khloe

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like house slippers, uv pen, 3D printer, light up bow and arrows, a leopard gecko, stuffed animals, bow arrow gun, gift cards, drone. Thanks so much Santa! Love you!

Love Cale

Dear Santa,

I want a new bike. I also want a new pair of shoes also a phone. Thank you for all of the presents.

Carter

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I would like new slippers, a new baby doll, new shoes, and a new hoverboard.

Daysie

