Betty Jean Beeman

July 11, 1930

Dec. 14, 2020

Betty Jean Beeman, 90, of Gentry, Ark., died Dec. 14, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 11, 1930, in Brownwood, Texas, to Troy and Odessa (Holleman) Horner. She married R.V. Beeman Jr. and they moved to Gentry from Del Rio, Texas. She worked for Franklin Electric and was a member of Gentry First Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, R.V. Beeman Jr. of the home; sons, Jimmy Beeman (Sally) of Anderson, Mo., John Beeman (Carla) of Gentry; daughter, Judy Mullen (William) of Gentry; eight grandchildren; brother, Hollis Horner of Austin, Texas; and sisters, Carol Mack of Fredericksburg, Texas, Cathy Burrows of Seabeck, Wash.

Due to covid, graveside service will be private at Coffelt Cemetery, Vaughn, Ark.

Marjorie Ruth Bever

Feb. 13, 1928

Dec. 19, 2020

Marjorie Ruth Bever, 92, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at McDonald County Living Center in Anderson.

She was born Feb. 13, 1928, in Pineville, Mo., daughter of Charlie and Hazel Mae (Watson) Gardner. She was a lifelong area resident. On May 2, 1950, she married Harry Bever. She worked at the Anderson Telephone Company as a phone operator before her daughter's birth. She enjoyed feeding the birds, crocheting, gardening and canning. She was a member of the Pineville Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 60 years, Harry Bever (Dec. 16, 2010); and two brothers, Wesley Eugene and Loren Dale Gardner.

She is survived by her daughter, Doris Smith (Galeon) of Noel; and two granddaughters.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Brush Creek Cemetery near Jane, Mo., with Pastor Galeon Smith officiating.

Greg Wayne Chaney

Sept. 12, 1964

Dec. 12, 2020

Greg Wayne Chaney, 56, of Anderson, Mo., died Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at his home.

He was born Sept. 12, 1964, in Neosho, Mo., to Don Chaney and Kaye Midoux. He lived all of his life in McDonald County, graduating from high school in 1982; after which, he worked for Daisy BB in Rogers, Ark., before starting his long career with Walmart in Bentonville, Ark. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping in his younger years. His favorite sport was baseball, torn between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals. As he got older, he found enjoyment watching the KC Chiefs, playing fantasy football and reading.

He was preceded in death by his mother in 2010; an infant brother, Shannon Chaney; grandparents, Cecil and Wilma Haddock; and his grandmother, Elsie Ann Chaney.

He is survived by his father, Don Chaney (Janet) of Southwest City, Mo.; his sister, Renae Sherman (Aaron) of Anderson; his best friend and cousin, Ronnie Haddock of Anderson; and his aunt, Neoma Schlessman (Junior) of Anderson.

A private burial will be held at a later date in the Tracy Cemetery in Anderson.

Loren Dale Gardner Sr.

July 18, 1940

Dec. 16, 2020

Loren Dale Gardner Sr., 80, of Noel, Mo., died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo., following complications from a stroke.

He was born July 18, 1940, in Noel to Charlie and Hazel Mae (Watson) Gardner. He married Norma Marie Lewis on March 22, 1957, in Pineville, Mo. He spent most of his life farming but worked several years as a deputy sheriff in McDonald County. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and riding horses.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Wesley Eugene Gardner.

He is survived by his wife, Norma Gardner of the home; children, Lorna Lowe (Terry) of La Vernia, Texas, Laura Gardner of Susanville, Calif., Linda Dyki (John) of Pineville, Loren Dale Gardner Jr. (Michelle) of Elkton, Ore., Luther Gardner (Kathy) of Pineville; a sister, Margie Bever of Noel; and 14 grandchildren.

Funeral services were Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Anderson Chapel of Ozark Funeral Home with Pastor Galeon Smith officiating. Burial followed the service in the Pineville Cemetery in Pineville.

Greg Chaney