Children in the Noel and Lanagan communities will have a brighter Christmas this year, thanks to the efforts of several Noel firemen and women.

Spearheaded by the Noel Fire Department, the 19th Annual Christmas For Kids Toy Drive is taking place this week. covid-19 concerns have not stopped the goodwill behind the project, according to Noel Fire Chief Brandon Barrett.

Barrett said his wife re-organized efforts to look different this year – but still help out children.

He joked that he's simply the brawn of the project.

The cause was restructured to deliver gifts to children, but with less contact involved.

The community has rallied around the project. Officials adapted a new method – asking the school if they could "adopt" 10 families and provide and deliver Christmas.

Seven of those families provided their needs list, and major support from individuals and businesses made the project quickly happen.

Food boxes will be provided to each family, in addition to other needs.

Harps, River Ranch Resort, Sparks in the Ozarks, as well as other McDonald County neighbors, have made the project take shape.

Children will receive their goodies this week, officials said.